"60 million down the drain" - Top 10 funniest memes as 'ruined' Chelsea suffer embarrassing loss to Arsenal

Social media was ablaze with hilarious responses to Arsenal's 5-0 humbling of Chelsea at the Emirates tonight (April 23).

Kai Havertz came back to haunt his former club, bagging a brace on a torrid night for the Blues. It was a calamitous showing from Mauricio Pochettino's men that placed their European qualification hopes into major jeopardy.

The deadlock was broken in just the fourth minute when Declan Rice flew forward with aplomb. The former Chelsea academy teenager found Leandro Trossard who fired past Blues goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic.

Pochettino's men were a threat during the first half but perhaps should have been down to 10 men in the ninth minute. Nicolas Jackson left his studs on Takehiro Tomiyasu but the Senegalese striker wasn't even booked.

The Blues went close in the 18th minute when Benoit Badiashile's flick-on fell to Axel Disasi. The French defender wastefully sliced the ball off target and this was the story of the night for the visitors without their protagonist Cole Palmer.

Arsenal came into their own in the second half and that's when their annihilation of their London rivals got going. Ben White grabbed his side's second goal of the game in the 52nd minute with an excellent finish.

The Blues' night went from bad to worse five minutes later when Havertz netted against the club he departed last summer. The German attacker was played through on goal by an exquisite ball over the top from Martin Odegaard and he fired home with a celebration to boot.

Havertz made it a brace in the 65th minute after linking up with Bukayo Saka. He found the bottom corner with a neat finish to make it 4-0 and compound Chelsea's woes.

Arsenal weren't done there as White would also grab a double on the night. Odegaard unsurprisingly picked the English defender out with a fabulous ball and a sweet volley left Petrovic rooted to his spot.

It was utter hysteria for the north Londoners who took a momentary three point lead over Liverpool at the top of the Premier League. It was a calamity for the west Londoners who blew their chance of going above seventh-placed Manchester United.

Pochettino's side have come in for plenty of mockery from rival fans, especially after Havertz's brace. One X (formerly Twitter) user poked fun at Chelsea's song for their former German midfielder:

"60 million down the drain. Kai Havertz scores again."

A Blues fan took aim at their American co-owners:

"Officially our banter era... The Americans ruined Chelsea."

Here are more hilarious memes in response to the Gunners' rout over their London rivals:

Kai Havertz reacts to Arsenal's humbling of former club Chelsea

Havertz has enjoyed a career renaissance since joining Arsenal from Chelsea for a reported £65 million last summer. He's bagged 11 goals and five assists in 46 games across competitions.

The Germany international took to X after the game to send a message to the Gunners fanbase:

"Important 3 points and performance to continue the momentum!"

Havertz's transfer was questioned after a frustrating three-year spell at Stamford Bridge where he failed to reach expectations. He managed 32 goals and 12 assists in 139 games and couldn't live up to the £75 million fee they paid Bayer Leverkusen for his services.

However, Havertz has been a key player for Arteta's Arsenal this season. He's scored some crucial goals including a late winner in a 1-0 win against Brentford (November 25).