"7/10 one game and then a 2/10" - Gabby Agbonlahor suggests 4 Chelsea stars are not good enough to win them the Premier League title 

Former Aston Villa forward Gabby Agbonlahor has named four Chelsea players he believes are not good enough to help the Blues win the Premier League.

It was a season of unrest at Stamford Bridge after sanctions were placed former owner Roman Abramovich.

The off-the-field drama has coincided with what has been a wholly disappointing outing for the Blues this past campaign.

Thomas Tuchel's side have ended their season with a FIFA Club World Cup but failed to put up a fight in the Premier League title race.

Agbonlahor believes Tuchel will need to look at offloading four players given the season they have encountered, all of whom, play in attack.

He told Football Insider:

“He needs to look at Pulisic and Ziyech and these forward players. Are these the forward players who are going to bring in the numbers you need to win the Premier League?"

He added:

“Third place, 19 points behind the leaders is not good enough for Chelsea Football Club. I don’t care about the Champions Leauge, I don’t care about anything else, the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup. Chelsea are used to winning the Premier League, they need to bridge that gap.

The Blues have been defensively astute this season with most of their problems coming in attack.

Tuchel's side managed 76 league goals with the majority having been shared throughout the team rather than a persistent goalscorer helping in this regard.

Agbonlahor alluded to this:

“Going forward they need better players in. Ziyech, for me, is a 7/10 one game and then a 2/10. Pulisic is the same, not clinical in front of goal. Romelu] Lukaku is not the answer, [Timo] Werner is not the answer.”

Chelsea top scorers in all competitions:

Romelu Lukaku: 15 Kai Havertz: 14 Mason Mount: 13 Timo Werner: 11 Jorginho: 9

“ @CFCvsTheWorld Here are the goal conversion rates of some of Chelsea’s forwards in the PL this season…



Pulisic - 21%

Lukaku - 19%

Havertz - 14%

Mount - 14%

Werner - 9%



Chelsea frontrunners for Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski

The legendary forward could be Tuchel's savior

There may not be a better goalscorer on the planet than Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski.

The 33-year-old has had an incredible season for the Bundesliga champions, scoring 50 goals in 46 appearances across all competitions.

However, the Polish forward is likely heading out of the Allianz Arena having stated that his time at Bayern is over.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCBayern



“Bayern’s a serious club and I believe they won’t keep me, I don't want to play there anymore. A transfer is the best solution. I hope they don't stop me”. Lewandowski: “My era at Bayern is over. I don't see any possibility to continue playing for this club anymore”“Bayern’s a serious club and I believe they won’t keep me, I don't want to play there anymore. A transfer is the best solution. I hope they don't stop me”. Lewandowski: “My era at Bayern is over. I don't see any possibility to continue playing for this club anymore” 🚨 #FCBayern“Bayern’s a serious club and I believe they won’t keep me, I don't want to play there anymore. A transfer is the best solution. I hope they don't stop me”. https://t.co/ieO3q0tEBO

It had seemed a certainty that he would be joining La Liga giants Barcelona, with rumors suggesting a move was in the pipeline.

However, La Liga president Javier Tebas has played down the Nou Camp side's chances given their current financial situation.

It has opened the door for Chelsea to make their move, with Express reporting that the Blues and Liverpool could be set for a transfer war over Lewandowski.

With new owner Tedd Boehly now running things at Stamford Bridge, the west London side may be heading towards a new era.

A signing such as Lewandowski would show the Blues mean business.

