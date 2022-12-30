7 incredible Pele records which show he was the Greatest of all time 

The football world mourns the sad demise of one of the greatest of all time, Pele. Winner of three FIFA World Cup tournaments and holder of countless records, the Brazilian was the epitome of greatness.

He achieved some extraordinary feats during his legendary career. Here we take a look at the seven stunning records the Brazilian, originally known as Edson Arantes do Nascimento, possessed that made his career even more fascinating.

Pele's most stunning records

Around Qatar - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

The legendary no. 10 is the youngest FIFA World Cup winner in history. When Brazil defeated Sweden in the final of the 1958 World Cup, Pele was only 17 years and 249 days old.

The legendary player scored a brace in the final as the Le Selecao sealed a 5-2 win. He was also his country's top scorer of the tournament, a remarkable achievement for a 17-year-old.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Brazil legend Pelé has died at the age of 82.



The original GOAT. A trailblazer. One of the finest players to ever lace up.



He will be missed by millions. Brazil legend Pelé has died at the age of 82.The original GOAT. A trailblazer. One of the finest players to ever lace up.He will be missed by millions. https://t.co/sZiiLLmCYF

The former Santos man is also his country's top scorer, ever. He has scored 77 goals in 92 official games for his national side. While his unofficial tally stands at 95, 18 of those goals were scored against clubs while playing for Brazil. He still holds the record as the joint official top scorer alongside Neymar Jr.

Pele is also the holder of the record for most assists in the FIFA World Cup. He has registered 10 assists, seven of which came in the 1970 edition of the tournament, a record for the most by a player in a single edition.

He is also the only player in the history of the beautiful game to win three FIFA World Cup trophies as a player. While winning one is a dream for even the greatest players, Pele won three, a testament to his greatness.

The Brazilian is also considered to be the winner of the most Ballons d'Or in history.

The trophy was not eligible for non-Europeans to win before 2007. However, in 2016, France football re-evaluated who would have won the trophy if it was open to players across the globe. Pele was considered the winner seven times. This would have seen him joint-highest winner alongside Lionel Messi.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Brazilian legend Pelé has passed away at 82, one of the greatest of all time who changed the game.



A man with a god-given talent, one of the names who will remain forever in the memory.



All thoughts with the family.



RIP, legend 🕊️ Brazilian legend Pelé has passed away at 82, one of the greatest of all time who changed the game.A man with a god-given talent, one of the names who will remain forever in the memory.All thoughts with the family.RIP, legend 🕊️ https://t.co/xxndio7gmM

He scored a hat-trick against France in the quarter-finals of the 1958 FIFA World Cup and became the youngest player to score three goals in the tournament. The record still stands true as a testament to the Brazilian's greatness.

The former Santos man is also the player with the most hat tricks in the history of football. In fixtures recognized by FIFA, CONEMBOL, and other governing bodies, he scored 92 hat-tricks.

Lionel Messi or Kylian Mbappe? Ranking the 10 best players of 2022 - Click here!

Poll : 0 votes