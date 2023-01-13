7 Liverpool first-team stars set to miss Premier League clash against Brighton as injury crisis worsens for Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool are reportedly set to be without up to seven first-team players for their Premier League clash against Brighton & Hove Albion this weekend.

The Reds will visit the AMEX Stadium on Saturday, January 14, in a crucial league clash. However, they could be going into the game against the Seagulls, who have won three of their last four matches in all competitions, severely underhanded.

According to a report in SussexLive, Jurgen Klopp will be without multiple players. Virgil van Dijk and Darwin Nunez were the latest additions to an injury list already consisting of Luis Diaz, Arthur Melo, Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and James Milner.

Zubin Daver @zubinofficial Liverpool’s new doctor will be the busiest doctor around. This is the season where nothing goes our way! 🤷‍♂️



The report detailed that Nunez has missed multiple training sessions due to an unspecified injury and is in danger of missing the match against Brighton. Meanwhile, Van Dijk sustained a hamstring injury during Liverpool's 3-1 loss to Brentford in the league earlier this month. He is expected to miss a few weeks.

Diaz, meanwhile, hasn't featured for the Reds since October due to a knee problem. Arthur, who arrived on loan from Juventus in the summer, made his debut in a 4-1 UEFA Champions League defeat to S.S.C. Napoli back in September. He has been out since then due to a thigh injury that required surgery.

Jota picked up a calf injury back in October and hasn't played since, with the Portuguese forward targeting a return early next month. Firmino, meanwhile, has missed each of Liverpool's five matches since the conclusion of the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a rumored calf injury.

Lastly, Milner, who is in the final year of his contract with Liverpool, has been sidelined for the Reds' last four games due to a hamstring problem. He, like the six aforementioned players, is also likely to miss out on the clash with Brighton.

How have the 7 players on Liverpool's injury list fared this season?

Liverpool have missed multiple players due to injury for most of this season. However, Virgil van Dijk and Darwin Nunez have consistently featured in their starting XI, making them arguably the biggest absentees ahead of Saturday's match.

Nunez, despite enduring a difficult start to life at Anfield, has still managed 10 goals in 23 appearances across all competitions for the Reds this term. Van Dijk, meanwhile, has played 24 times in all competitions as part of a porous defense that has kept just seven clean sheets all season.

B/R Football @brfootball Virgil van Dijk is set to miss the next few weeks with a hamstring injury he picked up against Brentford, reports @ptgorst Virgil van Dijk is set to miss the next few weeks with a hamstring injury he picked up against Brentford, reports @ptgorst https://t.co/MYUbyykwak

Roberto Firmino started the campaign well, scoring six times in his first seven Premier League matches, but cooled off soon after. He has nine goals and four assists in 21 matches across all competitions.

James Milner is the next most-used player on Liverpool's injury list, having featured 20 times across all competitions.

Luis Diaz started the campaign as a fixture in the XI, registering four goals and three assists in 12 matches across all competitions. However, he has now been on the sidelines for nearly four months.

Arthur Melo, as mentioned previously, has played just once since arriving at Anfield, notching up 13 minutes as a substitute. Lastly, Diogo Jota played eight times across all competitions prior to his calf injury, registering five assists.

