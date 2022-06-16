£8.6 million after 60 games, £8.95 million to Almeria - Benfica release statement which shows complete payment details of Liverpool's €100 million deal to sign Darwin Nunez

Benfica have taken the unusual step of revealing an exact breakdown of how much Liverpool have paid them for superstar forward Darwin Nunez.

The 22-year-old forward was one of the most sought-after players in European football following an incredible season for the Portuguese giants. He scored 34 goals in 41 appearances, including two against the Reds in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Nunez was undoubtedly the most expensive Premier League signing of the summer. However, reports conflicted as to how much the Uruguayan superstar would cost the Merseyside club.

According to The Mirror, Benfica have put those questions to rest with a detailed statement as to how much they will receive for the attacking prospect.

They claim that the Reds have paid an upfront fee of £64 million, as well as a further £21.5 million in easily attaiable add-ons. This means Nunez has overtaken Virgil van Dijk as the club's record signing.

The statement also claims that the six-time European champions will pay £4.3million when Nunez plays 10 games for his new club. £8.6million will be paid when he has participated in his 60th encounter. The extra £8.6million depends on performance-related objectives, both as an individual and as a team.

However, the Eagles will recieve just £46.7 million of the upfront fee. Nunez’s old Uruguayan club Penarol have taken home £1.94 million, while Spanish second-division side Almeria have claimed £8.95 million due to a sell-on clause agreed between the clubs two years ago.

Additionally, Benfica will lose 10% for 'intermediation services', which amounts to £6.24million.

Darwin Nunez "delighted" to be at Liverpool following big money transfer

The prolific South American has signed a mammoth six-year deal to play at Anfield and the youngster couldn't hide his delight during his first interview with the club.

Nunez told Liverpoolfc.com:

“I’m really happy and delighted to be here at Liverpool. It’s a massive club. I’d like to thank my partner and my parents and my son, who is a real source of pride for me. They’ve been really important to me in the stages in my career. I’m really proud of them, and for the work we do, me and my partner, as a team and I’m grateful to her that I’m here."

He continued:

“It’s a pleasure to be here in Liverpool and I’m very happy to be a part of this great club. I’ve played against Liverpool and I’ve seen them in lots of games in the Champions League, and it’s my style of play. There are some great players here and I think it’s going to suit my style of play here."

B/R Football @brfootball



That new-look front three OFFICIAL: Liverpool sign Darwin Núñez from Benfica on a long-term contract.That new-look front three OFFICIAL: Liverpool sign Darwin Núñez from Benfica on a long-term contract. That new-look front three 🔥 https://t.co/JC9jY15BYy

