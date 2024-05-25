"89 points at the end is not enough" - Arsenal legend gives honest take after missing out on Premier League title

Arsenal legend Robert Pires has assessed the Gunners' title race with Manchester City this season.

In the end, the north Londoners finished two points short of Pep Guardiola's team (91 points), who won their fourth league title in a row. This is the second straight season where Arsenal finished second to Manchester City after they lost the Premier League title by five points in the 2022/23 campaign.

Providing his take on the battle for the English top flight in the recently concluded season, Pires told Virgin Media Sport (via Metro):

"I am a little bit disappointed like the players, like Mikel Arteta, like the fans, because they're doing well, they play very well during all the season across the ten months. I know and we know that to win a trophy is very difficult, very tough. 89 points at the end is not enough."

"That is why Manchester City is very good, very strong. They've been a strong team for five or six seasons. I'm very proud of Arteta and the players and I think we're ready for the next season," he added.

While Arsenal's 2023/24 season has come to an end, Manchester City have an FA Cup final against Manchester United lined up on Saturday (March 25).

City managed to win the UEFA Champions League, the FA Cup, and the Premier League last season and could secure a double this time.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta identifies the turning point in the Premier League title race this season

Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta believes that Arsenal lost out on the Premier League title to Manchester City after they suffered a 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa at the Emirates on April 14.

On the night, the Gunners had the opportunity to go a point clear of the Cityzens if they managed to bag all three points. However, late goals from Leon Bailey (84') and Ollie Watkins (87') ensured that the north Londoners remained behind their title rivals.

Speaking about the turning point in this title race, Arteta said (via Football London):

"For sure, Villa at home. In the first half, we should've been 4-0. These are the margins."

During that match, Arsenal edged the possession stats (52%) and managed seven more shots than the visitors (18 and 11). They also registered four attempts on target, while Unai Emery's team scored from both their efforts on target.