Numerous praises were showered upon Lionel Messi as fans celebrated the Argentine's match-winning performance in PSG's title-clinching draw against Strasbourg. His influence in the game was unparalleled, and the fans were quick to laud him.

The playmaker's role in PSG's triumph this season was vital, reflected not just in his prolific scoring ability, but also his exceptional vision and creativity. He concluded the season with an outstanding tally of 16 goals and 16 assists in Ligue 1, further reinforcing his stature as one of the game's finest.

Looking ahead, Lionel Messi's swansong in a PSG jersey is slated to take place next Saturday, as Clermont visits the Parc des Princes. Following the game, the 35-year-old maestro will lift the Ligue 1 trophy for the second time in his short but illustrious tenure at PSG, cementing his indelible legacy.

Fans, in their droves, took to Twitter to express their admiration for Messi's remarkable performance and unwavering clinical ability:

Lionel Messi guides PSG to their second Ligue 1 title in a row

The night was ripe with anticipation as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) set their sights on another Ligue 1 crown, squaring off against Strasbourg in a thrilling Saturday evening encounter.

Despite a less-than-stellar performance in the Champions League, PSG proved their domestic prowess yet again. Fueled by the fires of Lionel Messi's scorching 496th club football goal, a record-breaking feat, the Parisians cinched another title.

Although the opponents' late comeback saw Kevin Gameiro nullify Messi's goal, the Parisians were unruffled. They entered the field knowing that even a solitary point was enough to claim the top spot for two consecutive seasons. Although shaken by the equalizer, they held firmly, showing the true mettle of the champions they are.

Strasbourg put up an admirable resistance, proving a formidable challenge for the Parisians. With recent victories in three out of their last four home games under their belt, they were resilient in defense and unleashed havoc with rapid counter-attacks.

Habib Diarra and Morgan Sanson were the chief architects of many heart-stopping moments, crafting opportunities that kept the Parisians' defense on its toes.

Renato Sanches, on the other hand, made the Strasbourg goalkeeper Matz Sels sweat, testing his reflexes with a powerful volley that was deftly saved. Strasbourg continued to dominate with a flurry of chances, the most dramatic of which saw Habib Diallo hitting the post from a distance, raising the pulses of the crowd.

It was Lionel Messi who stole the limelight, netting the opener in the 59th minute, assisted by Kylian Mbappe. This goal shattered Messi's deadlock with Ronaldo, marking him as the top scorer across Europe's elite five leagues.

Strasbourg, however, did not lay down their weapons. They retaliated with a goal from substitute Gameiro, who found the net against his old club. The hosts needed just a single point to secure their position in the top flight for the upcoming season, and they showed their resolve by holding onto the draw.

