"95% backpass accuracy" , "Galtier is lost" - PSG fans unhappy as 23-year-old star starts against Marseille in Le Classique

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans are unhappy with midfielder Vitinha's inclusion in the starting lineup to face Marseille in Le Classique today (February 26).

Vitinha has struggled to reach the fans' expectations in recent weeks and has only gotten their ire with his subpar performances for the league leaders.

The 23-year-old has been a consistent figure in Christophe Galtier's side since joining the club from FC Porto last summer, racking up 18 starts in Ligue 1. However, he has hardly been an efficient provider of key passes, with just one assist to his name in all competitions.

Fans have noticed Vitinha's inability to immerse creativity into the Parisians and took to Twitter to express their anger at his inclusion against Marseille. Here is a selection of their tweets:

tooset @tooset12 @PSG_Report Vitinha and ruiz coild really make me cry rhe entire game I already know that @PSG_Report Vitinha and ruiz coild really make me cry rhe entire game I already know that

tooset @tooset12 @PSGhub Vitinha and ruiz god my eyes will be bleeding doring the match, with that back pass @PSGhub Vitinha and ruiz god my eyes will be bleeding doring the match, with that back pass

PennyNana @PennySesa @psg_chief OMG, Vitinha! I don't think this guy will pass the ball to Leo! @psg_chief OMG, Vitinha! I don't think this guy will pass the ball to Leo!

PSG prepare to face Marseille

The titans of French football are set to collide once again as Marseille host PSG at the Orange Velodrome this Sunday. There's more than just bragging rights on the line this time around.

The visitors, led by the fearsome duo of Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi, were given a rude awakening last weekend. They were forced to come from behind in a home clash against Lille. The Argentine maestro saved them with a last-gasp free-kick late in injury time as they won 4-3.

However, their recent form on the road doesn't inspire confidence, with defeats to Marseille and Monaco still fresh in their minds. There have even been rumors regarding a change of faces in the Parc des Princes dugout.

This comes after their 1-0 loss to Bayern Munich in their first-leg clash in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

Uncertainties have also affected the Parisians, with numerous rumors regarding Messi's contract extension, which expires in the summer. There have been whispers regarding an exit for Neymar, and other European juggernauts remain vested in Mbappe's services.

Marseille, on the other hand, will be brimming with confidence after knocking PSG out of the Coupe de France just a few weeks ago. If they can repeat that feat and secure back-to-back wins over the champions, it could spell trouble for Parisians boss Galtier.

However, Marseille can't afford to rest on their laurels either, as a defeat could see them fall further behind in the title race. With just five points separating the top two, this match could have a significant impact on the final outcome of the season.

Will PSG reign supreme once again, or will Marseille upset the odds and stake their claim for the title?

