"99% Faith 1% Chance", "Anything possible with Messi" - Fans react as Lionel Messi's Inter Miami name XI for Club World Cup clash against PSG

Inter Miami fans have reacted on X after Javier Mascherano included Lionel Messi in the starting XI to face Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The two sides are set to lock horns in the FIFA Club World Cup round of 16 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium later today (Sunday, June 29).
Oscar Ustari starts in goal for Inter Miami. Marcelo Weigandt, Maximiliano Falcon, Noah Allen, and Jordi Alba make up the defense. The midfield comprises of Tadeo Allende, Federico Redondo, and Sergio Busquets. Telasco Segovia, Lionel Messi, and Luis Suarez start up front to complete the starting XI.
Despite being placed in Group A alongside Porto, Palmeiras, and Al-Ahly, Inter Miami were able to exceed expectations. They narrowly missed out on winning their group, finishing second with five points from three games, behind Palmeiras on goal difference.
On the other hand, PSG are arguably the best club in the world on current form. Luis Enrique and Co. recently secured the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League and finished at the top of Group B with six points.
While PSG will be aiming to put an end to Lionel Messi's Inter Miami's dream run, fans urged the Herons on, with one posting:
"Shock the World Inter, anything possible with Messi"
Another fan tweeted:
"99% Faith 1% Chance"
Other fans reacted below:
"We are making history Estamos haciendo historia, vamos Miami," one fan commented
"Let's get that win!" another added
"LOCK TF IN MAN," one fan urged
"Just give it your best shot and try not to concede too many goals, yeah?" one fan requested
"Let’s go for the win guys.. no extra time shii.. FT win," another chimed in
"We have to do it as a team" - Luis Enrique explains how PSG plan on stopping Lionel Messi ahead of Club World Cup clash vs Inter Miami
PSG boss Luis Enrique has revealed that his side needs to defend collectively in order to stop Lionel Messi in their upcoming Club World Cup Round of 16 fixture. He also hailed Messi for being the greatest player of all time, having managed the Argentine ace at Barcelona between 2014 and 2017.
During the pre-match press conference, Enrique said (via @AlbicelesteTalk on X):
"For me, without a doubt, Lionel Messi is the best football player in history. Messi’s prime has lasted 10-15 years, he’s the benchmark for the best player in history. His longevity over so many years, competing at the highest level every three days."
"I’ve seen Messi do things in training that belong to another breed, incredible things. To be honest, if we want to stop Lionel Messi, it’s not possible to do it with just one player. Because if we try that way, we’re dead."
He added:
"We need to defend collectively. Everyone must be ready to defend, everyone must be ready to have, pass, and keep the ball. We have to do it as a team, not individually, because Leo Messi can dribble past any player.”
Messi has had an excellent season for Inter Miami to date, garnering 16 goals and six assists in 23 appearances across all competitions. He has also scored one goal in his three appearances at the Club World Cup this year.