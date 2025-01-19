"A very attractive player in this market" - LaLiga club's chief confirms interest in Manchester United star Antony

Real Betis' sporting director Manu Fajardo has addressed the rumors linking his side with a move for Manchester United winger Antony. The Brazil international has fallen down the pecking order under Ruben Amorim and has been linked with an exit in recent days.

Antony has failed to justify his €95 million price tag since joining Manchester United from Ajax in the 2022 summer window. And it comes as no surprise that he is now being heavily linked with a departure.

When quizzed about his side's reported pursuit of Antony, Betis chief didn't play down the rumors and also praised the Brazilian. He said (via Tribal Football):

"A very attractive player in this market, I have little to say about his career, and as I mentioned with (Alvaro) Valles, Antony is still a Manchester United player."

Fajardo further added on his side's potential business in the transfer market:

"Throughout the season, we have been one of the teams that has generated the most in the offensive phase, and we have also been the ones that have been the least successful in the finishing zone. We are working to improve this in this market."

Real Betis are currently 11th in the LaLiga table with 25 points after 20 matches. Their next league assignment is against Mallorca on Saturday, January 25.

Real Betis closing in on Manchester United's Antony - Fabrizio Romano

Football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Real Betis are closing in on the signing of Antony from Manchester United on a loan deal. He added that the Brazilian was open to the move, with the two clubs now discussing the final details.

The potential move will reportedly not include any optional clauses, leaving the door for a possible Old Trafford return for Antony open. The Red Devils will cover part of the winger's salary, as per Romano.

Since joining United in 2022, Antony has made 95 appearances for the club across competitions, scoring 12 and assisting five goals.

