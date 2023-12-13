"A ball boy under Pep, turned Man City starter", "Star boy" - Fans react as Manchester City UCL debutant Micah Hamilton shines in 3-2 win

Manchester City fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Micah Hamilton's debut for the Cityzens against Crvena zvezda in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, December 13.

Hamilton, who was once a ball boy for Manchester City under Pep Guardiola, marked his debut for the senior team with a brilliant goal in the 19th minute that propelled his side to a 3-2 victory. The 20-year-old forward has been hovering on the outskirts of Guardiola's plans and he seized his moment in a dead-rubber match where the City boss opted to rotate heavily.

Hamilton was a ball-boy in 2017 for City during their fixture against Crystal Palace and received some instructions from Pep Guardiola during the match. Fast forward to the present, and Hamilton is no longer on the sidelines. He made an impact on the biggest stage in European club football with an angled drive that rocketed into the net.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted, expressing their admiration for the young talent. One fan said:

"A ball boy under Pep, turned Man City starter"

Another fan hailed him:

"Star boy"

Here is a selection of their tweets:

Manchester City triumph in Group G as they secure perfect record

The Cityzens' journey through Group G culminated in a hard-fought victory, marking a flawless campaign with six wins from six matches.

Oscar Bobb, another product of Manchester City's academy, mirrored his peer Micah Hamilton's brilliance, propelling the team to a comfortable two-goal lead in the 62nd minute. However, the match shifted when Crvena zvezda's In-beom Hwang sliced through the City defense to score.

As the match approached its climax, Kalvin Phillips made his mark by converting a penalty in the 85th minute to reinstate the team's two-goal cushion. Despite this, City's defense wavered, conceding a powerful header from Aleksandar Katai in stoppage time.

Crvena zvezda's spirited performance was commendable, yet they fell short, exiting European competition with their fifth defeat in six games. In stark contrast, Manchester City have advanced to the knockout stages, boasting an unblemished record.

Defending champions Manchester City will be hoping to retain the UEFA Champions League title, having won it for the first time in their history last season.