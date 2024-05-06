“A better balanced team when he doesn’t play in it” - Pundit thinks Chelsea are better without £106m superstar 

Stephen Warnock has explained why he thinks Chelsea are a better team without Enzo Fernandez who will miss the rest of the season due to surgery.

The Blues romped to a 5-0 win over West Ham United yesterday (May 5). Cole Palmer (15'), Conor Gallagher (30'), Noni Madueke (36'), and Nicolas Jackson (48', 80') were on target.

It was Mauricio Pochettino's side's second London derby win of the week after they beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 on Thursday (May 2). They have propelled themselves into the UEFA Europa League qualification race, rising to seventh above Manchester United in the league.

Fernandez was absent from both of those wins as he's undergone surgery on a groin issue. He was a mainstay in Chelsea's team but Warnock thinks Pochettino benefits from his spell on the sidelines.

The former Liverpool defender made a bold claim about the 23-year-old Argentine playmaker while speaking on Sky Sports. He questioned whether the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner's future may be in doubt this summer:

"He's (Pochettino) got a big decision to make in the summer with one player and he's cost a lot of money, Enzo Fernandez. I think Chelsea are better without him."

Warnock analyzed Fernandez's form for the Blues and he thinks he's looked sloppy but understands this may be due to injury:

"I think it's very easy to run off the back of Enzo Fernandez. He doesn't take responsibility for tracking runners, I think he's quite sloppy on the ball, I think he's struggled. I know he's picked up a groin injury and he's had surgery so maybe I'm being harsh, maybe he's been trying to play for the manager when he's not at his best."

Marc Cucurella has impressed Warnock as Pochettino has used him in an inverted midfield position. He feels he has a better connection with longtime teammate Moises Caicedo than Fernandez does:

"Chelsea look a better balanced team when he doesn't play in it. It can be so harsh football because he's a good player but relationships on the pitch are everything. That relationship between Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez isn't great. You put Cucurella in there and he (Caicedo) looks more comfortable."

Fernandez joined Chelsea from Benfica in January 2023 for £106.8 million. He was the then-British transfer record signing until Caicedo arrived last summer. The Argentina international has made 62 appearances across competitions, scoring seven goals and providing five assists.

Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez gives an update on his recovery from surgery

Enzo Fernandez is fighting to get fit for Copa America.

Fernandez updated fans about his progress after successfully undergoing surgery on his groin. He has begun a rehabilitation program at Chelsea's training ground in Cobham.

The 2022 World Cup Young Player of the Tournament is in a race to get fit ahead of Argentina's participation at Copa America. He's been in the gym working hard to get himself to full fitness.

Fernandez has been a major asset for Lionel Scaloni's La Abiceleste during and since their World Cup triumph. He's earned 21 caps, scoring four goals and providing three assists, and will be eager to participate in Copa America which starts on June 20.