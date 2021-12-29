"A big ask for them" - Mark Lawrenson predicts the result for Manchester United vs Burnley

BBC pundit Mark Lawrenson predicts a comfortable 3-0 win for Manchester United against Sean Dyche's Burnley side.

Lawrenson believes Burnley's lack of goals has hindered their form in the Premier League. Sean Dyche's men have scored just 14 goals in the league, which is the third lowest tally so far. Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Mark Lawrenson said:

"Burnley's biggest problem is that they have stopped scoring - they have managed only one goal in their past three games and have managed only 14 in total so far this season."

Lawrenson believes that Manchester United are a much better defensive unit under Ralf Rangnick than they were under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The football expert cannot see a goal-shy Burnley side troubling the Red Devils at Old Trafford. Lawrenson added:

"Manchester United's issue under previous manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was that they conceded too easily but it appears Ralf Rangnick has put that right, and I don't see the Clarets giving them many scares."

Manchester United will come into their game against Burnley following a 1-1 draw against Newcastle United.

Burnley, on the other hand, have not played in the league since their 0-0 draw against West Ham United on the 12th of December. The Clarets have had their games against Watford, Aston Villa and Everton postponed due to the outbreak of COVID-19. Burnley currently sit in 18th place in the relegation zone, having amassed just 11 points from their first 15 games.

Manchester United also had a couple of games postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the squad. The Red Devils only returned to league action against Newcastle United after their games against Brentford and Brighton & Hove Albion were postponed.

Manchester United are yet to have a convincing result under Ralf Rangnick

Despite still being unbeaten under Ralf Rangnick, Manchester United are yet to get a convincing result since his appointment. The Red Devils have have scored just four times in four games under the former RB Leipzig coach.

Manchester United secured a couple of 1-0 wins against Crystal Palace and Norwich City before a disappointing draw against Newcastle United. United needed a second-half penalty from Cristiano Ronaldo to secure all three points against a poor Norwich City side.

As things stand, Manchester United are seventh in the Premier League standings, having picked up 28 points from 17 matches. They are 19 points behind league leaders Manchester City and seven points behind fourth-placed Arsenal with two games in hand over the Gunners.

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls Shocking stats from Rashford and Bruno Fernandes. Won't be surprised if Ralf Rangnick drops them for Sancho and van de Beek against Burnley. #mufc Shocking stats from Rashford and Bruno Fernandes. Won't be surprised if Ralf Rangnick drops them for Sancho and van de Beek against Burnley. #mufc https://t.co/S6oNsvpGmd

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee