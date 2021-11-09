"A big bluff!" - Ballon d'Or chief slams 'bull***t' reports claiming Lionel Messi has been informed about winning the award

Lionel Messi is one of the top Ballon d'Or contenders in 2021 following his spectacular performances for club and country. Rumors claim the attacker will be going home with the accolade for the seventh time in his career when the winner is announced later this month.

Portuguese outlet RTP reported on Friday that Messi has been made aware that he will be crowned the best footballer in the world once again this year. According to the source, the PSG forward has already been contacted by France Football, the magazine that gives out the prestigious award.

France Football Chief Editor, Pascal Ferré, on the day he called Messi to tell him he won the 2019 Ballon d'Or:



"It was a phone call to the Argentine camp. I told him that I had some news about the Ballon d'Or. He replied that he had heard rumors…"

However, Pascal Ferre, the editor-in-chief of France Football, has rubbished the report that Lionel Messi has already been informed he has won the 2021 Ballon d’Or.

Ferre spoke to Bild on the alleged leakage of the result and said:

“That’s a lot of b******t we’ve seen in the last 10 days. A big bluff.”

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi recently commented on his chances of winning the Ballon d'Or this year, claiming it would be 'crazy' to win it for the seventh time. He said:

"If the Ballon d’Or arrives it would be extraordinary for what it would mean winning one more. The seventh would be crazy."

"If not, nothing happens. I have already achieved one of my great goals. I am very happy for what happened and now that whatever has to happen happens."

Lionel Messi 7th Ballon d'Or pending? ⭐️



Out of this world 🚀 Lionel Messi 7th Ballon d'Or pending? ⭐️Out of this world 🚀 https://t.co/yWvi82qn6k

It remains to be seen how things will pan out in the race for the Ballon d'Or this year. The award ceremony is scheduled to be held at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris on November 29.

The numbers behind Lionel Messi's Ballon d'Or 2021 push

Lionel Messi has won the most Ballon d'Or awards in football (6)

Lionel Messi has had one of the best years of his career so far in 2021. He finally ended his disappointments on the international stage when he led Argentina to claim the Copa America this summer.

The 34-year-old dominated the tournament, finishing with the most goals (4) and most assists (5). He was also was named the best player in the competition.

Lionel Messi also enjoyed a decent spell with Barcelona last season, bagging 38 goals and 14 assists in all competitions and leading them to Copa del Rey victory.

