"A big decision for him now" - Kevin Philips explains why Arsenal has the edge over Tottenham in the race for Manchester City star

Arsenal could edge Tottenham to the signing of Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus if Mikel Arteta offers to make him their 'main man', says Kevin Phillips.

Jesus is keen on leaving Manchester City this summer as he wants more game time. The Cityzens have a lot of forwards at their disposal, and Pep Guardiola likes to rotate; thus, no player gets to play every week.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #AFC twitter.com/fabrizioromano… Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #AFC



Youri Tielemans is part of the list too, highly rated - UCL football could be key. Arsenal have Gabriel Jesus on top of their list after new direct contacts on player side. He’s expected to leave Manchester City after Haaland deal, no direct contacts between clubs yet.Youri Tielemans is part of the list too, highly rated - UCL football could be key. Arsenal have Gabriel Jesus on top of their list after new direct contacts on player side. He’s expected to leave Manchester City after Haaland deal, no direct contacts between clubs yet. 🇧🇷 #AFCYouri Tielemans is part of the list too, highly rated - UCL football could be key. Arsenal want Gabriel Jesus as priority and nothing has changed, even after missing on Champions League spot race. More to follow in the coming days. Arsenal want Gabriel Jesus as priority and nothing has changed, even after missing on Champions League spot race. More to follow in the coming days. ⤵️🇧🇷 #AFC twitter.com/fabrizioromano…

Arsenal and Tottenham are looking to take advantage of the situation and sign the Brazilian. Kevin Phillips was talking to Football Insider when he claimed the Gunners could edge their derby rivals to the signature. He said:

"It's a big decision for him now. He's been playing in and around that Champions League spaces for a number of years now, and challenging for the trophy as well. He has been almost a bit-part player for City. You'd imagine that for Arsenal, he would be the first choice. Gunners haven't got the Champions League, but he can help them get there. Jesus can be the main man for Arsenal, which can be the most important thing for any player looking to make a move. He will want to play week-in, week-out."

Arsenal and Tottenham target on possible Manchester City exit

Gabriel Jesus has refused to commit his future to Manchester City. The Brazilian is unwilling to stay if he is not going to get to play more regularly.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #AFC



“There are 6 more clubs interested in Gabriel - he’s focused on final games with Man City, we’ll see”. Exclusive. Gabriel Jesus agent Marcelo Pettinati tells me: “We had talks with Arsenal about Gabriel Jesus, we like the project - it’s a possibility we’re discussing”.“There are 6 more clubs interested in Gabriel - he’s focused on final games with Man City, we’ll see”. Exclusive. Gabriel Jesus agent Marcelo Pettinati tells me: “We had talks with Arsenal about Gabriel Jesus, we like the project - it’s a possibility we’re discussing”. 🚨🇧🇷 #AFC“There are 6 more clubs interested in Gabriel - he’s focused on final games with Man City, we’ll see”. https://t.co/kEHF2LqAdC

His numbers could dip further next season at Etihad as Erling Haaland is set to join. Speaking about his future back in April, Jesus told The Guardian:

"It's not time to think about this. You expect me to say this, but it's true. This is no time to think about this. Now is the best moment of the season. It's not just me, it's [all] the players. If you ask, everyone's going to say 'I want to play' and the season that I arrived here I played a lot, I think."

Reports suggest the Cityzens are looking for £55 million to sell the Brazilian this summer. The price tag has not put off the North London sides as they are keen to bolster their attack.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava