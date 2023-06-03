“A big disappointment” – Gary Neville reacts as Manchester United suffer 2-1 defeat to Man City in FA Cup final

Manchester United legend Gary Neville expressed his disappointment on Twitter after the Red Devils' 2-1 defeat to Manchester City in the FA Cup final at Wembley (June 3).

Manchester United fans had their hopes up going into the final, having won their previous four games. Despite Manchester City's recent dominance, the Red Devils had won the Carabao Cup and finished third in the league, securing UEFA Champions League football next season.

Their hopes quickly diminished as City skipper Ilkay Gundogan gave his side the lead within the first minute. He unleashed an unstoppable shot 20 yards out into the top-right corner. This was the fastest goal in history in a FA Cup final, with the strike clocking in at just 12 seconds.

Manchester United were given a reprieve in the 33rd minute when Bruno Fernandes scored from the penalty spot. However, Gundogan struck again just six minutes into the second half after David de Gea failed to make arguably a routine save.

Man City had more possession of the ball (60%) but Manchester United had more total shots (13 to 11). Despite going close towards the end of the game, it was Pep Guardiola's men who deservedly lifted the FA Cup.

Gary Neville expressed his thoughts on Twitter following the game:

"Ah well a big disappointment. A poor second goal to concede. Time for a mini-retirement. See you in August."

Manchester City's hunt for a treble remains intact following their Premier League and FA Cup wins. They next face Inter Milan on June 10 in the Champions League final.

Manchester United legend Roy Keane believes Red Devils need 'new goalkeeper and a world-class striker' following FA Cup final loss

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has claimed that the Red Devils need to sign a new goalkeeper and world-class striker this summer. He made these opinions following the 2-1 loss against Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

David de Gea had a poor game for Erik ten Hag's side. He was at fault for not saving Ilkay Gundogan's shot which led to Man City's winner. The 32-year-old also had poor distribution, only completing 49% of his passes and 31% of his long balls.

Manchester United also failed to take any of their chances from open play, with their only goal coming from the penalty spot. On-loan striker Wout Weghorst failed to have any sort of impact as a substitute. He has struggled this season, only scoring two goals in 31 games across competitions.

Anthony Martial, meanwhile, missed the game due to injury and has also failed to make an impact this season.

Roy Keane gave his views on the team on ITV Sport, saying (via GOAL):

"They need a new goalkeeper and a world-class striker. I'm sick of saying it."

While the Red Devils have been linked to a deal with Harry Kane, David de Gea may be retained as the starting goalkeeper next season. Despite his contract expiring in a month, Erik ten Hag has made it clear the club want him to remain at Old Trafford.

