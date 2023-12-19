"A big jump" - Gabby Agbonlahor says ex-Chelsea and Liverpool striker isn't good enough for Arsenal 

Pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor doesn't think that Arsenal should sign former Chelsea and Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke in January.

As per the Daily Star, the Gunners are interested in signing a striker in January, with Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah unimpressive. The duo have scored 13 goals between them across competitions this campaign. With the north London side fighting for the Premier League title, they need more consistent goalscorers.

Hence, they have been linked with Brentford's Ivan Toney. However, the Bees are unwilling to let him go in January, especially with Bryan Mbeumo out for three months due to injury. They would demand over £80 million for Toney.

As per the aforementioned report, if Arsenal fail to sign the Englishman in January, they will switch their attention to Solanke. The 26-year-old striker has put in decent performances for Bournemouth this season, registering nine goals and one assist in 19 games across competitions.

However, Agbonlahor isn't too sure that Solanke would succeed at a higher level, as he said on talkSPORT (via The Boot Room):

“I don’t know, I don’t know. It’s a big jump, it’s a big jump to a team that is fighting for the title. I don’t think Solanke is Arsenal level, I really don’t.”

Solanke came through Chelsea's academy but made just one senior appearance for them before joining Liverpool in 2017. He registered one goal and one assist in 27 games for the Reds before joining Bournemouth in January 2019.

Arsenal and Liverpool hoping to gain advantage in title race on Saturday

The Gunners currently lead the Premier League table and sit just a point above Liverpool and Aston Villa. While Arsenal have won 12, drawn three, and lost two of their 17 league games this season, the Reds have won 11, drawn five, and lost just once.

The two sides will now face off at Anfield on Saturday, December 23. The winner will evidently finish the game at the top of the table while the loser could drop to third. A draw could see Aston Villa reach the summit if they beat bottom-placed Sheffield United on Friday.

Arsenal come into the game on the back of a comfortable 2-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion at the Emirates on Sunday, December 17. Liverpool, meanwhile, played out a goalless draw against Manchester United at Anfield. The Reds will also host West Ham United in the EFL Cup draw on Wednesday before welcoming the Gunners.