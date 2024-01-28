“A big loss” - Manchester City star shocked by Jurgen Klopp’s decision to leave Liverpool

Nathan Ake has admitted that Jurgen Klopp leaving Liverpool is a big loss for the Premier League. The Manchester City defender does not want to think about when Pep Guardiola eventually leaves the Cityzens.

Speaking to the media, Ake said that while City remain focused on themselves, the news of Klopp leaving Liverpool came as a shock. He said via Dialy Mirror:

"I don't want to even think about it [Guardiola leaving]. Obviously, it was a bit of a shock for everyone to see the news. Klopp's a very good manager and done so well at Liverpool. For the Premier League, he will be a big loss. But it didn't change anything for us here. We are just focused on ourselves."

Ake ended Manchester City's wait for a goal at the new Tottenham Hotspur stadium, when he scored the lone goal in their 1-0 win in the FA Cup on Friday (January 26).

Pep Guardiola on Jurgen Klopp leaving Liverpool

Pep Guardiola spoke about Jurgen Klopp's decision to leave Liverpool and admitted that it will help him sleep better. He added that the German will be missed as a rival in the league and said via The Guardian:

"I am a little bit, he's an absolutely incredible manager and I know I don't know him closely but he's an incredible person. I had a feeling that he's leaving part of us too at Man City as Lîverpool have been our biggest rival in his years. Personally he has been my biggest rival from when he was at Dortmund and I was at Bayern Munich."

He added:

"He will be missed, personally I will miss. I am pleased because without him I will sleep a little bit better the night before we play against Lîverpool! But I wish him all the best."

Guardiola does not see Klopp leaving the managerial post forever and expects the German back in club football soon. He said:

"He doesn't admit it but he will be back. All the managers will (feel tired) when you've done many years, I feel it completely. I felt it at Barcelona so I understand it completely."

Liverpool are yet to announce the replacement for Klopp, but Xabi Alonso is the early favorite.