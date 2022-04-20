"A big offer" - Ralf Rangnick claims PSG wanted to sign Liverpool midfielder in 2016

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has revealed that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) wanted to buy current Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita back in 2016. The Guinean received the offer while playing under Rangnick at RB Salzburg.

Keita, who has become an important member of Liverpool, joined RB Salzburg for €1.50 million from French outfit Istres in 201. Following a couple of impressive years at the Austrian club, he moved to the Red Bull’s headlining European club RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga. Having been left impressed by his performances in the German top-flight, Jurgen Klopp’s side came calling for him in 2018, roping him in for €60 million.

harry @harryatmiller Naby Keïta Full Time Stats vs Man City (FA Cup Semi-Final):



73 Minutes Played

30 Passes

1 Key Pass (Most in match)

1 Chance Created

1 Long Ball

100% Dribble Success Rate

1 Shot

12 Ground Duels (Most For LFC)

3 Aerial Duels (Most For LFC)

2 Fouls Drawn

3 Tackles



Undeniable Naby Keïta Full Time Stats vs Man City (FA Cup Semi-Final):73 Minutes Played30 Passes1 Key Pass (Most in match) 1 Chance Created1 Long Ball100% Dribble Success Rate1 Shot12 Ground Duels (Most For LFC)3 Aerial Duels (Most For LFC)2 Fouls Drawn3 Tackles Undeniable https://t.co/zrti1ewZCu

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick, who oversaw Keita’s development at both Salzburg and Leipzig, has revealed that PSG were once interested in the Guinean.

The German tactician disclosed that the Parisians made “a big offer” for the midfielder, and it required his persuasion skills to keep Keita in the RB family.

Speaking to Sky Sports (via Le10Sport), he said:

“I have known him [Keita] since the very first day we signed him in Salzburg from a third division team in France (Istres). After two years he received a big offer from PSG, but we convinced him to stay with our family and come to Leipzig. He then had an amazing two years there and Liverpool came up with that offer.”

Since moving to Anfield, Keita has appeared in 106 games across competitions for the club, registering 10 goals and six assists. He has helped the Merseyside giants win a Premier League title and a Champions League trophy among other honors.

PSG could do with a player like Liverpool’s Naby Keita next season

Flaunting the front-three of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar, Paris Saint-Germain arguably have the most flamboyant attack in Europe. Unfortunately, their midfield is not at par with the best teams out there, creatively at least.

Summer signing Georginio Wijnaldum has been a massive disappointment, Julian Draxler doesn’t have Mauricio Pochettino’s trust, and Angel Di Maria is also out of contract this summer. If they sell underperforming and unwanted players, the Ligue 1 giants will have enough headroom in their squad to sign a suitable midfield partner for Marco Verratti.

FootballNotified @FBNotified



The players are planning to leave PSG who need to sell Icardi and Paredes if they want to get rid of them this summer.



[ PSG want to part ways with the Argentinian trio #Icardi and #Paredes together with #DiMaria who is already reported leaving the club.The players are planning to leave PSG who need to sell Icardi and Paredes if they want to get rid of them this summer. @lequipe & @ekremkonur] PSG want to part ways with the Argentinian trio #Icardi and #Paredes together with #DiMaria who is already reported leaving the club. The players are planning to leave PSG who need to sell Icardi and Paredes if they want to get rid of them this summer.[@lequipe & @ekremkonur] https://t.co/0TKpfm7guJ

To fare better in cup competitions next season, Paris might need a player who is quick, agile, and does not switch off for a moment. In that regard, Reds’ central midfielder Naby Keita seems to be the perfect fit. His current contract with the Reds runs until June 2023 and he is yet to sign an extension.

As per TransferMarkt, the player is valued at around €30 million, which should not be a problem for PSG. It would be interesting to see if they rekindle their interest in the former Salzburg player and make a suitable offer for him in the upcoming transfer window.

Edited by Samya Majumdar