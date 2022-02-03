"A bit more accessible than Benzema" - Lyon chiefs confirm interest in Arsenal star and could sign him for free this summer 

French side Lyon have confirmed that the club will pursue a deal for Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette in the summer. The striker will become a free agent at the end of the season and can negotiate a deal with other clubs.

As reported by RMC Sport, Lyon director Vincent Ponsot confirmed that the club are interested in bringing Lacazette back. He said:

"It’s Lacazette. We’re interested in him because he left a mark on this club. It’s a profile that interests us and we’ve always been in touch with him."

His claims were backed by club president Jean-Michel Aulas, who admitted that the club are ready to bring in the Arsenal striker as an alternative to Real Madrid superstar Karim Benzema. He said:

"It’s part of the basic ideas brought by Bruno Cheyrou. In our context, yes, it’s a bit more accessible than Benzema. We’ll have to see if we can do it as a free transfer, but we won’t be the only ones”

Lacazette came up through the ranks at Lyon, playing there from 2010 until he signed for Arsenal in 2017. The striker made 275 appearances for the French side, scoring 129 goals during that time.

With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leaving Arsenal for Barcelona on transfer deadline day, Alexandre Lacazette will be heavily relied upon by the Gunners as their focal point in attack.

The Frenchman has taken up the mantle of the club's main striker since Aubameyang was exiled from the first team due to off-field disciplinary issues back in December. Lacazette has made 22 appearances across all competitions this season, scoring five goals and providing four assists

The Frenchman has not been particularly prolific since joining the Gunners back in 2017, having scored 70 goals in his 192 appearances for the club so far. Lacazette will be out of contract in June but it remains to be seen whether Mikel Arteta will decide whether to renew his contract.

