"A bit arrogant and a little bit naive" - Darren Bent calls out Ange Postecoglou's tactics in Tottenham's 4-1 loss to Chelsea

Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Darren Bent is far from amused with Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou's tactics in their 4-1 home loss in the Premier League to Chelsea at the weekend.

Postecoglou's side started on the front foot, with Dejan Kulusevski firing them into the lead after six minutes. However, Cristian Romero's 33rd-minute dismissal changed the complexion of the game after the visitors had two goals disallowed.

Chelsea drew level from the spot following Romero's red-card foul inside the box. Postecoglou lost his second centre-back of the night, Micky van de Ven, to injury. James Maddison had to be subbed off in first-half added time, and Destiny Udogie saw red 10 minutes into the second half.

Mauricio Pochettino's side duly took advantage of their double man advantage, scoring thrice in the last 15 minutes through Nicolas Jackson, including twice in stoppage time.

However, talking on talkSPORT, Bent said that Postecoglou's tactics could have been more brutally punished by Manchester City, Liverpool or Arsenal:

"I thought the tactics from Ange were a bit arrogant and a little bit naive. If they play like that against City, Liverpool or Arsenal, they get beat 10-1."

Expand Tweet

Following their first league loss of the season, Spurs are a point behind leaders Manchester City (27) after 11 games.

"Your support was incredible" - Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-Min to fans after Chelsea loss

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglous

Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-Min has hailed fans for their 'incredible' support despite the heavy home defeat to Chelsea in the Premier League at the weekend.

In a game that featured five disallowed goals, two dismissals, a hat-trick and more VAR drama, Ange Postecoglou's side came up second-best after playing the last 35 minutes with nine men.

Nevertheless, 'Sonny' thanked fans for their support and promised to come back stronger. The South Korea international said following the defeat, as per Tottenham Hotspur website:

"Your support last night was incredible. We felt so much of your energy and atmosphere in the stadium. We made mistakes as a team, put ourselves in a tricky position.

"But hey, we will learn from these mistakes, we will bounce back, and we will be stronger together. I wake up this morning proud of the boys, proud of you the supporters, and excited to get straight back to work. COYS"

Spurs next travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Saturday (November 11), while Chelsea welcome leaders Manchester City at home a day later.