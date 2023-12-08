"A bit early to get a timeframe" - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta provides Thomas Partey injury update ahead of Aston Villa clash

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has admitted that a return during the Christmas for injured Thomas Partey would be a tough ask. The Spanish manager insists that it is difficult to set out a timeline for the Ghana international's return.

Partey has been on the sidelines since the start of November after undergoing surgery for a thigh issue. The midfielder has struggled to maintain fitness this season, having missed a month's worth of action in September due to a groin injury.

He has registered just four Premier League appearances for the Gunners this term and is yet to feature in the UEFA Champions League.

Arteta has now provided an update on Partey's fitness in a press conference ahead of Arsenal's upcoming Premier League fixture against Aston Villa. He stated that the Ghanaian midfielder has made progress, but remains doubtful that he will return before the end of the year.

"We don’t know, he’s getting a very good evolution in the injury but it’s a bit early to get a timeframe," Arteta said. "That would be incredibly fast if he’s able to do that [back before Christmas], so we’re going to have to wait. We’re quite short with five key players for us not being available for a bit of time, but we have to continue."

Arsenal signed Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2020 for a reported £45 million fee. He has registered over 100 appearances across competitions for the Gunners, recording five goals and four assists.

"It was pure emotion" - Mikel Arteta reacts to ban after Arsenal win over Luton Town

Arsenal secured a dramatic 4-3 win over Luton Town at Kenilworth Road in their midweek Premier League clash on Wednesday. Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus, and Kai Havertz got on the scoresheet, while Gabriel Osho, Elijah Adebayo, and Ross Barkley scored for Luton.

As the match progressed into the final minutes of stoppage time, it seemed that the visitors would go home with only one point. However, Declan Rice managed to find the last-minute winner with an excellent header.

Arteta and his team burst into celebrations along with the away crowd and the club's staff. The Spanish manager was booked for his reaction and he received his third yellow card of the season.

As a result, he will miss his side's fixture against Villa this weekend. Following the Luton win, Arteta was asked about the booking.

He told beIN Sports (as quoted by The Mirror):

"I could not be seated in my seat. It was pure emotion. If that's a yellow... that's a yellow."

Arsenal are currently placed at the top of the Premier League with 36 points from 45 games. They are two points clear of second-placed Liverpool.