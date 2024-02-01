“A bit like me” - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp sums up his footballing philosophy in 2 words

Jurgen Klopp has said that the Liverpool side is a good reflection of himself. He said that the players are an 'organised chaos' as he prepares for the final months at the club.

Ahead of the Premier League game against Chelsea on Wednesday (January 31), the German manager said that the side are a perfect reflection of him (as per Anfield Sector):

"It's organised chaos, a little bit like me. I'm probably organised chaos."

Expand Tweet

Liverpool fans were stunned earlier this month when Klopp announced his decision to leave at the end of the season. He said that he's running out of energy and needs a break to recharge his batteries.

Meanwhile, the game at Anfield ended in a 4-1 win for the Reds, with four different players on target for the hosts.

Liverpool urged to get Ange Postecoglou as Jurgen Klopp replacement

On talkSPORT, pundit Simon Jordan said that Liverpool need not look too far for the perfect Jurgen Klopp replacement.

He reckons Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has the charisma to replicate what the German manager has done at Anfield:

"If I were involved with Liverpool I think he (Ange Postecoglou) would be under consideration because he provides a lot of the things that Jurgen Klopp has been successful in providing – that includes galvanising the fanbase, the style of play.

"He's got the personality, the charisma, the relatability, the style of player; he's a winner – okay, it's in the Scottish league, but he's won, and Klopp won with Borussia Dortmund in Germany, so I think there's a lot of similarities."

He continued:

"I think Spurs will have no truck with it and nor should they, but there's absolutely a room and a space and a consideration for Ange Postecoglou. Yes, Spurs is a working side and they've got lots of things to do and it's very early days for him in the Premier League.

"But everyone looks at Ange Postecoglou and thinks 'yeah, okay' because the vision arrives now, and people can see it. We thought Postecoglou was a good fit for Spurs. The style of play that he's playing, the culture that he exudes and he's got charisma – it's a slightly lower level of charisma than Jurgen Klopp."

Postecoglou has not been linked with the Liverpool job yet. Xabi Alonso (Bayer Leverkusen) and Roberto de Zerbi (Brighton & Hove Albion) are the frontrunners, as per Sky Sports.