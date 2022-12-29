“A bit mad that I’ve not been at the World Cup” – Haaland admits he felt ‘irritated’ by others scoring and winning games in Qatar

Manchester City star Erling Haaland recently admitted that missing out on the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar irritates him. The Norwegian international was back playing in the Premier League on Wednesday, December 29, and scored a brace to help his side win 3-1 at Leeds United.

Haaland was not in Qatar for the last few weeks like several of his Manchester City teammates, as Norway failed to qualify for the World Cup. He was back home, watching from the comfort of his chair, but that has motivated him to get better.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC The World Cup was fuel for Erling Haaland The World Cup was fuel for Erling Haaland 😤 https://t.co/8hyvkJLGUo

Speaking on Amazon Prime after the game, Haaland admitted that he has set a target for himself and is hungrier than ever after sitting at home for the last few weeks.

"I have a target but I cannot say it," he said. "I just said inside the dressing room that I could have scored five but the most important thing is that we won. We have to hunt Arsenal. I could have scored a couple more but that's life and I have to train more.

"I've been at home, a bit mad that I've not been at the World Cup. I recharged my batteries. Watching other people score to win games at the World Cup triggered, motivated and irritated me. I'm more hungry than ever."

Manchester City star Haaland can get better, says Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has insisted that Erling Haaland is yet to recover from the injury he suffered earlier this season. He suffered an injury against Borussia Dortmund in October during a UEFA Champions League fixture.

B/R Football @brfootball



Inevitable Erling Haaland scores in Man City's first Premier League game since the World Cup.Inevitable Erling Haaland scores in Man City's first Premier League game since the World Cup.Inevitable 😤 https://t.co/ajDJRUXYEK

Haaland has been in sensational form this term, scoring 18 goals and leading the Premier League scoring charts after quickly settling into English football following his arrival from Dortmund.

The Spaniard claimed the striker can get better once he is fully fit and said:

"I think he is still not at his best because of the injury, to move his huge body is not easy for him but as much as he can play, minutes will be better. I had the feeling he is not at his best. It is a matter of time.

"[He is] always an incredible threat for the opponent. The numbers are unbelievable but I have the feeling he is not just coming here for the numbers, he wants to win it. Still, there are 70 points to play for."

Speaking about Haaland's missed chances, Guardiola added:

"He missed chances, hopefully, he can do better, but the numbers are exceptional, an incredible threat for us and always in the right position at the right time."

Manchester City are still five points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal with 13 games still to go.

Lionel Messi or Kylian Mbappe? Ranking the 10 best players of 2022 - Click here!

Poll : 0 votes