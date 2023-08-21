"A bit of a nightmare" – Jamie Carragher slams Chelsea superstar for what he did in 3-1 West Ham United defeat

Liverpool great Jamie Carragher has slammed Chelsea superstar Moises Caicedo for conceding a late penalty in his new team's 3-1 Premier League defeat at West Ham United on Sunday (August 20).

The Blues dominated throughout their first away encounter of the ongoing 2023-24 season, but failed to make the most of it at the London Stadium. They went behind to Nayef Aguerd's goal in the seventh minute before Carney Chukwuemeka's great 28th minute equalizer.

Mauricio Pochettino's outfit opened the second half on a positive note. But, Michail Antonio added to their agony with a 53rd minute strike before Enzo Fernandez had a penalty saved. Moreover, they conceded a third goal from the penalty spot after Caicedo committed a foul.

Caicedo, who came on as a 61st minute substitute in place of Ben Chilwell, fouled Emerson Palmieri inside his own area in the injury time. To make his debut worse, Lucas Paqueta converted the penalty.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Carragher shared his two cents on the Ecuadorian, who joined Chelsea in a record deal last week. He elaborated:

"That man Caicedo has had a bit of a nightmare since he came on, you have to say. It's a poor, lazy challenge. Emerson always knows he'll get there before him. We all did watching it! He hasn't started great since coming on."

However, former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp defended Caicedo's debut over his lack of match fitness. He pitched in, saying:

"Caicedo hasn't had any minutes for 60 days and you can see that rustiness. Only the manager knows whether he was ready and he isn't quite there yet. He will get better, as it can only get better after giving a penalty on your debut."

Caicedo will next be in action for Chelsea in their Premier League contest against Luton Town at Stamford Bridge on Friday (August 25).

Mauricio Pochettino opines on Chelsea star

Following his side's latest loss, Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino claimed that Moises Caicedo will prove to be a great signing. He said:

"He was telling us he was ready. I thought 30 minutes is good for him and he is maybe disappointed but we need to move on and he will be a good player for us. I cannot change my speech after Liverpool, we needed to believe in the process and we need to keep being calm and that is the process now."

Chelsea dished out a British transfer record fee of over £115 million to snap up the Liverpool target from Brighton & Hove Albion earlier this month. They handed the midfielder a lucrative deal until June 2031.

Caicedo, 21, shot to fame due to his standout performances for Brighton last term. He helped them finish at a respectable sixth spot in the Premier League standings, registering a goal and an assist in 37 games.