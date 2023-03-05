"A very bitter person" - Gabby Agbonlahor slams Roy Keane for his scathing analysis of Manchester United and Arsenal target

In a scorching attack on Arsenal target Declan Rice, Manchester United legend Roy Keane has incurred the wrath of former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor. The former striker branded Keane as "very bitter" after the legend recently took aim at the West Ham United skipper.

The Hammers boss David Moyes has made it clear that any potential suitors will need to break the British transfer record if they want to prise Rice away. The current figure stands at a staggering £106.8 million following Enzo Fernandez's recent switch to Chelsea from Benfica. However, Keane insists that Rice falls far short of the club's valuation of him.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT “I don’t think he’s worth £100m.”



“I’ve never seen Declan Rice put in a performance of a £100m player.”



“If you have a £100m player in midfield, you’re not in a relegation battle.”



@MarkGoldbridge doesn’t believe Declan Rice is worth £100m “I don’t think he’s worth £100m.”“I’ve never seen Declan Rice put in a performance of a £100m player.”“If you have a £100m player in midfield, you’re not in a relegation battle.”@MarkGoldbridge doesn’t believe Declan Rice is worth £100m ❌ “I don’t think he’s worth £100m.”😳 “I’ve never seen Declan Rice put in a performance of a £100m player.”👀 “If you have a £100m player in midfield, you’re not in a relegation battle.”@MarkGoldbridge doesn’t believe Declan Rice is worth £100m https://t.co/pQaVxvS2Of

This has drawn the ire of Agbonlahor, who revealed to talkSPORT that the Arsenal target was more impressive when playing for England:

“The reason why I think he [Declan Rice] is, is because I’ve watched him for England when maybe he’s got more of a freer role to go a bit more forward. But you watch him at West Ham, he’s got to sit there, you’ve got [Tomas] Soucek who wants to get in the box and get on the end of crosses."

He added:

“He hasn’t got the license to run forward, when he’s at it Declan Rice, he can run with the ball. He’s got that long stride, he can score goals – [he’s a] great striker of the ball."

He went on to slam the Manchester United legend, saying:

“I think sometimes some of these pundits like Roy Keane – who is a bitter guy, I had him [as assistant manager] at Aston Villa, he is a very bitter person – has got something maybe against him. But he’s what West Ham value him at.”

Rice has made 227 appearances for West Ham, contributing 12 goals and 12 assists.

Arsenal and Manchester United have their eyes on Declan Rice

In February, talkSPORT reported that Manchester United had a £100m bid for Rice rejected last year. Arsenal are now said to be considering a summer move for the midfielder.

Both clubs will have to decide if Rice is worth the asking price. With the Englishman tied down at West Ham until 2024, it seems likely that any move will have the potential to be rather expensive.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has reportedly identified Rice as his top target as he seeks to overhaul his squad at the Emirates. Erik ten Hag is also thought to be interested in bringing the midfielder to Manchester United.

However, for now, the England international will be focused on helping West Ham avoid relegation in the Premier League.

