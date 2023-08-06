"A boy with an extraordinary future" - Barcelona legend Javier Mascherano lavishes praise on Real Madrid midfielder

Barcelona legend Javier Mascherano has predicted a bright future for Real Madrid youngster Nico Paz who he coaches for Argentina's U20s.

Paz, 18, features in the Primera Federación – Group 2 for Madrid's reserve team Castilla. He caught the eye with splendid performances this past season, bagging seven goals and three assists in 24 games across competitions.

The Argentinian teenager's ceiling is high and his La Abiceleste boss Mascherano can't help but praise him despite his Barcelona loyalties. He has talked up the Real Madrid midfielder's future in the game (via Relevo):

"Nico Paz is a player that I love. A boy with an extraordinary future who is clearly in a club in which it is not easy to reach the first team but who is taking the right steps and has, as I always tell him, to have peace of mind and not go crazy."

Paz has featured in Los Blancos' pre-season and started to gain more attention as part of Carlo Ancelotti's squad. He is definitely one to watch at the Santiago Bernabeu as his stock continues to grow.

The Argentina U20 international started his youth career at Tenerife before heading to Real Madrid's academy in 2016. He has quickly climbed the footballing ladder and has one cap under Mascherano for Abiceleste.

Paz is a left-footed playmaker who can play both in midfield and on the wing. He is energetic and extremely comfortable in possession and when pressing without the ball.

Barcelona youngster Gavi unfazed by Jude Bellingham's move to Real Madrid

Gavi isn't too fussed about Madrid's signing of Bellingham.

Real Madrid won the race for Jude Bellingham and spent a whooping €103 million on the English midfielder. The 20-year-old arrived at the Bernabeu from Borussia Dortmund after being named as Bundesliga's Player of the Year.

Bellingham's signing has been heralded by most as a game-changer for Los Blancos as they look to bounce back from a disappointing past season.

However, Barcelona's Gavi wasn't too stunned by the transfer, claiming that he didn't care about his side's rivals' capture. He said (via GOAL):

"Real Madrid can sign whoever they want, I absolutely don't care. We have our own [players] and we will always go to [the] death [to win]."

Both Bellingham, 20, and Gavi, 19, are among the favorites to win the Golden Boy award this year. The Madrid new-boy was in phenomenal form for BvB last season, scoring 14 goals and providing seven assists in 42 games across competitions.