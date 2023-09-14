"A brilliant player" – Journalist tips Liverpool to target £52 million man as Mohamed Salah's successor

Liverpool could eye a permanent move to sign Juventus star Federico Chiesa as a potential Mohamed Salah replacement in the near future, as per renowned transfer insider Dean Jones.

The Reds were allegedly involved in a transfer saga involving Salah and Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad in the final weeks of the recently concluded summer transfer window. Even after rejecting multiple advances for the 31-year-old, they were said to be approached with a massive £200 million offer earlier this month, according to Daily Mail.

However, Liverpool have snubbed all exorbitant approaches for the attacker so far, with Jurgen Klopp publicly claiming that his player is not for sale at any price. They could still receive improved bids for the left-footed star's signature in the upcoming winter transfer window.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Jones provided insight into Chiesa's future:

"The signing of Chiesa would have been one of the most exciting signings of the summer if Aston Villa could have pulled it off. This summer was an opportunity to go hunting for stars at Juventus, but quite how easy that will be in the future remains to be seen, as it'll depend on how successful they are in the coming months."

Tipping Liverpool to sign the 42-cap Italy international, Jones added:

"Chiesa has started the season well and if he and Dusan Vlahovic are regularly on the scoresheet, it's feasible that Juventus will be back in the Scudetto conversation. He's a brilliant player, the sort I can imagine Liverpool might have an eye on whenever Salah leaves."

Chiesa, who is in his final two years of his current contract, is said to be valued in the region of £52 million, as per Gazzetta dello Sport. He has scored two goals in three Serie A appearances so far this campaign.

Will Federico Chiesa fit in well at Liverpool?

Should Federico Chiesa join the Merseyside club in the near future, he could prove to be a decent signing for them. His electric pace and fine dribbling would help him settle in well in Jurgen Klopp's high-octane system.

However, the 25-year-old could struggle to replicate Mohamed Salah's world-class impact at Anfield. He has netted just eight goals and contributed 10 assists in 2687 minutes of action in the last two campaigns, missing 57 matches for Juventus due to a number of injuries.

Salah, on the other hand, has contributed a staggering 61 goals and 32 assists in the aforesaid time period without missing a single game through injury. He is right now on two goals and two assists in four Premier League matches for Liverpool in the ongoing season.