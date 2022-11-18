“A clear demonstration of talent and ability” - Cristiano Ronaldo raves about Portugal performance in FIFA World Cup warm-up friendly against Nigeria 

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has lavished praise on his side's performance in their friendly win over Nigeria on Thursday (November 17).

The Selecao ran out 4-0 victors in Alavade, courtesy of a brace from Bruno Fernandes, coupled with goals from Goncalo Ramos and Joao Mario.

Ronaldo missed the clash with a stomach bug but has now recovered and was seen with the rest of the squad departing for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

He also posted a motivational post online, raving about Portugal's talent and ability in their emphatic victory last night.

The Manchester United forward wrote:

"Great test of strength yesterday in Alvalade, with our boys showing all their personality. A clear demonstration of talent and ability, one more reason to take all the dreams of the world with us! Wherever you are, Portugal, always! [Portugal flag] [Heart emoji]"

At 37, this could be Ronaldo's last World Cup. He recently avowed that should his side win the ultimate prize in Qatar, that would signal the end of his international career.

Portugal, however, have never reached the finals before and have a long road ahead of themselves in Qatar.

Fernando Santos' team have been drawn alongside Uruguay, South Korea and Ghana in Group H. They are the favorites to progress into the knockout stages as group winners.

However, it's far easier said than done. Uruguay are a talented unit, while South Korea, led by the peerless Son Heung-min, could also spring a surprise.

Even if the Seleccao manage to win Group H, the knockout stages won't be too forgiving. They could have to face potential matches against Belgium, France and Argentina in the latter stages.

Portugal will begin their World Cup campaign in Qatar against Ghana on November 24.

Ronaldo to retire if Portugal wins the World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed that if Portugal win the World Cup in Qatar, he will retire from international football.

Football journalist Fabrizio Romano quoted him saying:

"Yes, retired. 100 per cent. I appreciate the love the fans have for me even when I do not play, even when they criticise me it will always be in my heart. They will always be in my heart."

Ronaldo has long yearned for the most prestigious honor in world football but has come up short each time. Portugal's best performance with him in the squad was a fourth-place finish at the 2006 edition in Germany.

In each of the last three World Cups, the Seleccao have failed to progress beyond the Round of 16, even making a group stage exit in 2014.

In what could be his final appearance in the competition, could the former Real Madrid man produce something special?

