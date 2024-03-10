“A clear dive” - Thomas Frank believes Kai Havertz should’ve been sent off before scoring Arsenal winner against Brentford

Brentford manager Thomas Frank has said that Kai Havertz should've been sent off in their defeat against Arsenal on Saturday, March 9.

The Gunners hosted the Bees at the Emirates, having won their previous seven Premier League games with an aggregate scoreline of 31-3. They found themselves ahead after just 19 minutes as Declan Rice headed in from a Ben White cross.

However, Brentford restored parity in the first-half stoppage time after an abysmal error from Aaron Ramsdale allowed Yoane Wissa to score. Arsenal kept on pushing and found their winner via Kai Havertz, who scored in the 86th minute via a White cross.

After the game, Brentford manager Thomas Frank said that Havertz should've been sent off before he scored the winner. He said (via EuroFoot):

"I actually don't think Havertz should be on the pitch when he scored. It was a clear dive. Maybe it is difficult for the ref, but the linesman should have seen it."

Expand Tweet

Havertz was booked in the first-half stoppage time after catching Nathan Collins with his arm during a duel. He then went down in the 65th minute, asking for a penalty. The referee and VAR didn't give it but didn't book the Arsenal man for a dive either.

Mikel Arteta on Kai Havertz's improvement at Arsenal

The Gunners signed Kai Havertz from London rivals Chelsea for a reported fee of £65 million last summer. He struggled at the start of his career at Arsenal, failing to impress in both midfield and attack.

However, Havertz has turned it around in recent times and shown improvement, helping the team's cause. He has especially done well as a striker amidst Gabriel Jesus' injury.

After he scored the winner against Brentford, manager Mikel Arteta heaped praise on the German, saying (via Arsenal.com):

"I am so happy. If someone told me that after the first two or three months the whole stadium is singing his song with that passion, with that feeling, with that chemistry, it would be hard to believe, but that’s what happens to good people and an exceptional player."

Havertz has scored nine goals and provided three assists in 38 games across competitions for the Gunners.

The north London side, meanwhile, jumped to the top of the Premier League table after beating Brentford. They will remain at the summit after this weekend if Liverpool and Manchester City play out a draw in their clash at Anfield on Sunday.