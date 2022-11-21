"A couple of shoulders that weigh heavy" - Glenn Hoddle explains why PSG superstars Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar could feel added pressure at 2022 FIFA World Cup 

Former footballer-turned-pundit Glen Hoddle recently explained why Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstars Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr., and Kylian Mbappe could feel added pressure during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking to Metro Sports, Hoddle said that everyone is expecting Lionel Messi and his club teammates to have a great tournament in Qatar, which might prove to be an extra burden.

He said (via Metro):

"It’s a tough one, there’s a couple of shoulders that weigh heavy. Neymar would be one and Messi would be one. Messi is fantastic, a genius of a player but he’s always had that [Diego] Maradona scenario – that he’s won a World Cup in a very average team – that’s always been heavy on his shoulders. He’s one that will want to put that right. He’s in a decent team that will have a good chance."

He added:

"And I think Neymar as well. He’s played well this season and he’s knuckled down a bit. He might be more determined than usual and understands that as a team Brazil are very good and this might be his moment. So, there’s a bit of pressure on those two, there really is. They could have a mediocre tournament, not a poor one, but everyone’s expecting them to have a great World Cup."

Hoddle, however, believes Kylian Mbappe could stay relaxed even if he comes back empty-handed as the PSG attacker has already won a World Cup. He said:

"[Kylian] Mbappe also but he’s young enough to come back again if it doesn’t work out and he’s already won a World Cup so he can relax a little bit more."

Mbappe was a vital part of the France squad that lifted the coveted trophy in 2018. He bagged four goals and one assist in seven games, including one strike in the final against Croatia.

Former France manager said Liverpool superstar who missed out on the 2022 FIFA World Cup is on the same level as Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe

Lionel Messi, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe

Mohamed Salah missed out on the 2022 FIFA World Cup as Egypt failed to qualify. Former France manager Raymond Domenech has now claimed that the Liverpool winger is on the same level as Messi and Mbappe.

He told MBC Masr (via PSG Talk):

“If we talk about Mohamed Salah, I can only say he is world-class, All the awards that Salah won are fully deserved. It is unfortunate that he will not participate in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. I would certainly like to see him play for Paris Saint-Germain.

"A player with this mentality pushes the team forward and is a huge addition. He is on a level that only Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe reached and he embodies what every coach wishes for in a player and will add so much to French football.”

