"A cringe-making horror story" - Piers Morgan refers to Arteta as a "bossier Pep-lite rookie headmaster" and slams Arsenal's Amazon documentary

Arsenal fan Piers Morgan has been left embarrassed by the Gunners’ 'All or Nothing' documentary and fears that it will be a “cringe-making horror story”.

Produced by Amazon, 'All or Nothing: Arsenal' is a newly-released docuseries that was filmed over the course of the 2021-22 season. It captured the club’s training sessions, dressing room talks, their biggest victories, and embarrassing defeats, giving fans a peak under the hood of the north London outfit.

After losing their first three league games of 2021/22, Mikel Arteta delivered this emotional and powerful pre-match speech to his players 🗣



After losing their first three league games of 2021/22, Mikel Arteta delivered this emotional and powerful pre-match speech to his players 🗣

All or Nothing: Arsenal, coming to Prime Video on 4 Aug #AONArsenal

Morgan, who has always had a soft corner for the Gunners, is not looking forward to watching the documentary as he has been left heavily discouraged by the trailers.

When the Sun asked Morgan to name the “most embarrassing moment,” he promptly turned to the 'All or Nothing' documentary, saying:

“Judging by the trailers, every second of Amazon’s upcoming All or Nothing series on Arsenal will be a cringe-making horror story.”

The English broadcaster thinks that Mikel Arteta comes across as a cheap Pep Guardiola knock-off in the docuseries. But he is looking forward to learning more about the Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang saga. The Gabon forward got his contract mutually terminated and joined Barcelona in January.

He added:

“Arteta comes across as an even weirder, bossier Pep-lite rookie headmaster than I feared him to be, and knowing how badly the season ends, I’d honestly rather watch someone hammer rusty nails into my flesh than relive it all again.

“But I hope we finally get to see what really happened with Aubameyang that could possibly justify Arteta giving him away to Barcelona (and keeping goal-allergic Alexandre Lacazette who didn’t score in open play in the league from mid-December). Spoiler alert: it won’t justify it.”

All or Nothing: Arsenal could take fans through a heartbreaking finale

'All or Nothing: Arsenal', which saw its first three episodes get released on August 4, filmed all the biggest moments associated with the club over the 2021-22 campaign. The end of the documentary could take fans through the pain of missing out on a top-four finish in the most gut-wrenching fashion.

Sitting in fourth place, the north Londoners were firmly in the driving seat heading into the last three games of the season. However, consecutive defeats to Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United allowed Spurs to pull ahead and finish fourth.

It was a painful moment for the Gooners all around the world, and the documentary could make them relive it all over again when the final episodes air later in August.

