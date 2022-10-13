"A curse and an idiot at the same time," "The most washed athlete on this planet" - Barcelona superstar gets savaged on Twitter for his shocking display in 3-3 Inter Milan draw

Barcelona were saved by a remarkable stoppage-time effort from Robert Lewandowski, as the Spanish side succumbed to a 3-3 draw to Inter Milan. While the high-scoring clash might have been exciting for the neutrals, the Camp Nou faithful are not pleased with how their team dropped points.

For the fans, the player who showcased a rather torrid performance was veteran defender Gerard Pique.

Taking to Twitter to rip into his dismal outing against the Nerazzurri, Barcelona fans did not hold back in their criticism of Pique. The center-back, who has rarely featured for the Catalan giants this season, was directly responsible for at least one goal.

He also looked out of place in a fervent Blaugrana side that pushed hard to secure the draw against their visitors. Here is a selection of tweets from the angry Blaugranes:

TJ 🪄🇳🇱 @Frenkie_Chief The day Pique leaves this fucking club is when we’ll start winning. Even if he’s a bench player we’re still going to lose



This man is a curse and an idiot at the same time The day Pique leaves this fucking club is when we’ll start winning. Even if he’s a bench player we’re still going to lose This man is a curse and an idiot at the same time

📌 @Leo10Era Convinced Pique does it on purpose at this point Convinced Pique does it on purpose at this point https://t.co/avuKLfRT9L

Araújismo 🧉🇺🇾 @morinaaaa10 I have seen a lot of finished players but my god Piqué is the most washed athlete on this planet I have seen a lot of finished players but my god Piqué is the most washed athlete on this planet

Rafael Hernández @RafaelH117 Piqué ruining us, standard. It’s been this way in Europe for five fucking years. Piqué ruining us, standard. It’s been this way in Europe for five fucking years.

🇧🇷 ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ @brilliantbusi 🏼 🏼 🏼 We apologize to every Madrid fan for comparing Pique to Ramos. We apologize to every Madrid fan for comparing Pique to Ramos. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼

Pique has not been a key member of the first team at Camp Nou this season. However, he got the call into the starting lineup due to the barrage of injuries and fitness problems currently afflicting Xavi Hernandez's men.

Defenders like Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde, Hector Bellerin, and Andreas Christensen are all injured, which saw Xavi look to Pique to fill in the gap. However, the towering center-half was unable to secure an impressive performance that might have seen him get regular playing time again.

Barcelona 3-3 Inter Milan: An unexpected second half goal fest sees the hosts remain in third place

The second half of the clash between the Catalan side and their Milan counterparts saw defenses seemingly break down at will. Both sides were ruthless in attack, following a first half that saw just one goal from the hosts.

Five goals in the six-goal thriller came in the latter 45 minutes, with three goals coming after the 80th minute to the shock of their fans. Two of those goals were courtesy of Robert Lewandowski, whose poaching quality guided the side to snag a single point from the frenzied affair.

With only two games left to play in the group stage, however, the remarkable goalscorer might find himself in the Europa League come 2023.

Notably, Barcelona's single point has kept them from falling out of the Champions League entirely. However, they now sit three points behind Inter, who are in second place.

If Barca fail to beat Bayern Munich, and Viktoria Plzen lose to the Nerazzurri, the Bluagrana will spend yet another campaigns ompeting in Europa League.

