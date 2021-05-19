"A cycle has finished"- Barcelona president Joan Laporta drops transfer hint ahead of important summer

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has suggested a massive renovation at the club this summer as they look to get back to winning ways. The team's hierarchy will hope to bring in a few marquee signings to propel Barcelona towards La Liga and Champions League glory.

Speaking at the Festa de l'Esport Catala, Laporta said:

"A cycle has finished and we are working to carry out a renovation. I'm talking about the end of the cycle and renewal because that's what I think needs to be done."

Joan Laporta is already looking to offload as many as 14 players this summer. The players deemed surplus to requirements include Philippe Coutinho, Miralem Pjanic, Samuel Umtiti and Neto. Barcelona are looking to generate funds to sign big-name players like Sergio Aguero and Erling Haaland this summer.

🚨 [Cuatro] | Joan Laporta's 'blacklist' for the summer pic.twitter.com/5XvHKjqWEa — BarçaTimes (@BarcaTimes) May 18, 2021

Laporta wants a competitive Barcelona team to challenge for Champions League next season

Joan Laporta is hoping to build a competitive side that will allow Barcelona to compete for La Liga and the Champions League starting next season. The Barcelona president said:

"We have been eliminated from the Champions League very early and the league has been lost in an incomprehensible way."

Laporta further added that as soon as the season is over, the club's hierarchy will discuss plans to rejuvenate the team for next year:

"I already said that when the season is over, I would evaluate the results, the game, the attitude, the mentality and the ambition. Starting next week we are going to make a series of decisions and at that time we will comment."

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has secured a €100 million loan from an American investment bank to settle outstanding payments owed to players, sources have told ESPN. https://t.co/9vwXPIpN0e — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 18, 2021

Barcelona have struggled on all fronts in recent seasons. The Catalan giants have failed to win the league for two seasons. They have seen their arch-rivals Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid challenge for the trophy instead.

Since winning the Champions League in 2015, Barcelona have only managed to reach one European semi-final, which they humiliatingly lost to Liverpool. Laporta has indicated that the club must work hard on and off the pitch to succeed in all competitions:

"Now what we have to do is work hard and effectively to have a very competitive team to win the Champions League and to win the league.

2020-21 has been Barcelona's worst season since 2007-08. For the first time in 12 seasons, Barcelona will not finish a La Liga season in either first or second place.