"A deal will eventually get done" - Journalist claims Arsenal remain 'confident' of keeping player at club despite PSG interest

CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has said that Arsenal will be able to extend William Saliba's contract despite interest from PSG.

Saliba still has a year on his contract with the Gunners, but his future had come under question after the Parisians got linked with him. Given his form this season before his injury, Arsenal were keen to sign him on to a long-term agreement. It would have also seen him bag £120,000-per-week, three times more than his current wages of £40,000 per week.

Jacobs, a journalist at CBS, said that PSG are ready to pounce if it becomes clear that Arsenal won't be able to tie Saliba down to a new contract. However, he added that the North London side remains optimistic of reaching an agreement with Arsenal's technical director Edu holding talks with the player's representatives.

He told GiveMeSport:

"As I've said many times for a year, the PSG interest is very real. They've got one clear target, which is buy young and, where possible, buy French. But there remains high confidence, at Arsenal, that a deal will eventually get done because Saliba is settled at the club."

Saliba returned to Arsenal from Marseille last summer and established himself as one of the key players in Mikel Arteta's side. The Frenchman started their first 27 Premier League games before succumbing to a back injury that derailed his campaign.

With the Gunners back in the Champions League next season, his presence will be key in terms of competing against the European giants while also putting up another title assault in the league.

Saliba is vital to Arsenal

Arsenal must do everything they can to keep hold of William Saliba, as he has been the driving factor behind their title charge last season.

In 27 games he played, the Gunners kept 12 clean sheets and were cruising towards their first top-flight title since 2004. In a further testament to his importance, Saliba averaged three clearances and 1.3 tackles per game during that period, according to Sofascore.

However, his injury turned everything upside down. In the next 11 games, Mikel Arteta's side dropped points in six, keeping just two clean sheets, as they imploded spectacularly and ended up conceding the Premier League to Manchester City.

That shows just how important Saliba is to the side, and it would be remiss of Arsenal to let him go.

