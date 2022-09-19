"A devastating new blow" - Liverpool midfielder told he's missed 'golden opportunity' to seal starting XI spot due to injury

Former Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Paddy Kenny has claimed that Curtis Jones has missed out on a golden opportunity to secure his spot in the Liverpool side.

The highly-regarded midfielder has played less than one minute of first-team football this season due to his injury issues.

His only appearance of the campaign was as a last-minute substitute in Liverpool's 3-1 win against Manchester City in the FA Community Shield.

Since then, he has only been named on the bench on one occasion in the Reds' 2-1 win victory against Newcastle United.

The midfielder is currently suffering from a lower leg injury after aggravating a tibia problem that has kept him out since the start of the season.

Kenny has suggested that Jones will be gutted by the fact that he has missed his chance to make an impression in the Reds midfield. He told Football Insider:

"The latest injury is a devastating new blow for Curtis Jones. He will know that he could have missed a golden opportunity to establish himself."

He added:

"Liverpool have been decimated in midfield, with [Naby] Keita, [Alex] Oxlade-Chamberlain out all season, [Jordan] Henderson out with a hamstring injury and Thiago only just back. But, after the international break, Klopp will not be short of options, and the new signing Arthur will be up to speed."

Gareth Wilmott @GarethWilmott Is Curtis Jones now in the bracket of “we can’t rely on his Availability” #LFC seems to be unavailable an awful lot Is Curtis Jones now in the bracket of “we can’t rely on his Availability” #LFC seems to be unavailable an awful lot

Kenny has claimed that Jones will find himself down the pecking order when he comes back to full fitness. He said:

“Look how Harvey Elliott has established himself while all those senior stars have been injured. He has probably been Liverpool’s best midfielder this season."

He added:

“Jones is also a big talent, but it won’t be easy getting in that side now with everyone fit. Fabinho and Thiago are the main men, and everyone else has to fit around them.”

The Reds have suffered multiple injuries this season with Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain still recovering. Thiago Alcanatara, meanwhile, returned just last week.

Hence, it would have been a good opportunity for Jones to stake a claim in the first team.

Curtis Jones' career has somewhat stagnated at Liverpool

Expectations have been high from Curtis Jones since he made his first-team breakthrough under Jurgen Klopp in 2019.

The Liverpool manager seems to be a huge admirer of the academy graduate. It is evidenced by the fact that he has already made 75 appearances for his boyhood club.

Mayur Kesarkar 🇮🇳⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ @MayurK1903



Our squad looked jaded, injury ridden and tactically mess for some time.



Good to have much needed break, reshaping the team for a bit and working on tactics board.



We will be back Probably first time in my life I am happy that #Liverpool is not playing for so many days.Our squad looked jaded, injury ridden and tactically mess for some time.Good to have much needed break, reshaping the team for a bit and working on tactics board.We will be back Probably first time in my life I am happy that #Liverpool is not playing for so many days.Our squad looked jaded, injury ridden and tactically mess for some time.Good to have much needed break, reshaping the team for a bit and working on tactics board.We will be back 💪

However, the 21-year-old had a forgettable season last time out during which he missed 14 games with a freak eye injury.

Jones is still very young and has a bright future ahead of himself but must make the most of his opportunities when he gets them.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far