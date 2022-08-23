"A different player" - Ray Parlour wowed by what 'unbelievable' Manchester United star did against Liverpool

Arsenal legend Ray Parlour has told Talksport that Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford looked like a different player during the club's 2-1 win over Liverpool on August 23.

The English striker has encountered a difficult time at Old Trafford over the past two seasons, even finding himself displaced under former interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

There had been speculation that Rashford could depart United this summer, with Paris Saint-Germain reportedly keen suitors.

However, the Red Devils forward excelled for his side in their crucial 2-1 win over Liverpool on Monday night.

He scored Manchester United's second goal and performed at the highest standards he had previously set himself before his drop in form.

Parlour has lauded the player's performance, touting him as a different player than the one who has cut a frustrated figure as of late. He said:

"Rashford was a different player, unbelievable. I'm really pleased for him as well. he needed that goal and it was a great finish by the way."

The English forward took his goal extremely well, placing it calmly past an oncoming Alisson Becker.

Parlour touched on this:

"He showed the eyes to Alisson, putting it near-post instead of far-post. Usually you go for the far-post there, a little bit like Elanga did and hit the post. That's what I thought Rashford would do, but he showed him the eyes and went near-post and what a great finish it was."

Rashford's form last season was a huge worry for United fans as he managed just five goals and two assists in 32 appearances.

It was a huge drop from the eye-catching campaign he managed in the 19-20 season where he managed 22 goals and 12 assists in 44 games.

Manchester United fans will be hoping the English attacker continues his form when they face Southampton at St Mary's Stadium this weekend.

"It was an enjoyable game to play in" - Rashford describes Manchester United win over Liverpool

Rashford was back to his best

Rashford hadn't worn a smile whilst playing football for a long time.

In fact, some were beginning to get worried that the Englishman was starting to dislike the sport.

However, his performance against Liverpool was one that will enthuse not just the fans but himself.

He touched on the win over the Merseysiders whilst speaking to Sky Sports post-match:

"We started the game at a higher tempo. We tired towards the end but we kept going and we just stuck at it. They got a goal back and we didn’t fold, we kept defending well. It was an enjoyable game to play in.”

