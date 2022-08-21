PSG handed boost in pursuit of 24-year-old Manchester United superstar as player encourages pursuit of Ligue 1 club - Reports 

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has handed a boost to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) during conversations over a potential move to the Ligue 1 side (via @utdreport). Israeli football agent Pini Zahavi is reportedly acting as an intermediary in the negotiations.

The Parisians have shown an interest in signing the England international this summer, with manager Christophe Galtier looking to pair him with Kylian Mbappe in a two-man attack, as reported by journalist Duncan Castles.

According to Castles, the Ligue 1 outfit have prepared offers for the 24-year-old forward following positive talks with the Manchester United hierarchy.

Rashford has had his fair share of Premier League experience at the tender age of 24, featuring in 206 appearances for the English giants. In that time, the Manchester United winger has recorded 59 goals and 40 assists for the club.

PSG have already signed the likes of Vitinha, Nuno Mendes, Renato Sanches and Nordi Mukiele this summer. The French outfit have firmly backed Galtier this transfer window as they seek to retain the Ligue 1 title this season. However, the Parisians are also in need of an attacking replacement following the departure of Angel Di Maria.

PSG manager Christophe Galtier breaks silence on Kylian Mbappe and Neymar's reported feud

Christophe Galtier has issued a statement clarifiying the reported feud between Mbappe and Neymar, as quoted by PSG Talk. The Ligue 1 side's manager has revealed that there is no bad blood between the French duo.

The conflict began in PSG's Ligue 1 home fixture against Montpellier, when Neymar refused to allow Mbappe to take a penalty. The France international had already missed his first penalty during the game, which is presumably why the Brazilian was reluctant to give up the second one.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Sources have told ESPN that Mbappe got annoyed last season at the liberties Neymar took in terms of his discipline.



While Neymar was equally surprised to hear about the power Mbappe was given as part of his new contract. Sources have told ESPN that Mbappe got annoyed last season at the liberties Neymar took in terms of his discipline. While Neymar was equally surprised to hear about the power Mbappe was given as part of his new contract. https://t.co/is1bdIHrvD

During a press conference ahead of the Parisians' Ligue 1 clash against Lille OSC, Galtier said:

"There is no discomfort. We saw each other quickly, the next day to be precise, to iron out all that and to say what we had to say to each other. That’s why there is no discomfort. I confirm it with a lot of sincerity, we had a very pleasant week in the work where everyone worked to prepare the game against Lille.”

