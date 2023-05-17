"A different type of player" – Jaap Stam compares Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen amid Manchester United transfer links 

Former Manchester United defender Jaap Stam has compared Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane to Napoli star Victor Osimhen amidst interest from Erik ten Hag's side ahead of next campaign.

The Red Devils are currently in the market to sign a quality striker to replace Wout Weghorst, who was recruited following Cristiano Ronaldo's exit in the last transfer window. So far, the Burnley loanee has scored just two goals in 28 games for the Red Devils.

Both Kane and Osimhen have emerged as potential targets for the Red Devils. Speaking to Manchester Evening News, Stam lauded Kane for his stellar record in the Premier League. He said:

"Kane knows the Premier League well. He has proven himself at Spurs and he is one of the best goal-scorers in the world, he knows the level of play there and what is expected from him and what he can bring to the table."

Drawing comparisons between the Spurs superstar and Osimhen, Stam added:

"So, you can bring in a player like Kane and of course you would be doing a very, very good deal for Manchester United in bringing him in. I think Osimhen, he is sort of a different type of player. For him, he needs to get acquainted with the Premier League at first. It can go fast, but it can also be a struggle for him at times as well."

Kane, who is in the final 14 months of his current deal at Spurs, has been rumored to depart amid links with Manchester United and Bayern Munich.The 29-year-old has scored 29 goals in 47 overall games for Tottenham this season.

Osimhen, on the other hand, has emerged as one of the best finishers in the world after guiding Napoli to the Serie A title this season. The 24-year-old has scored 28 goals in 36 matches across all competitions for his team so far.

Both the Manchester United targets are reportedly valued at north of £100 million this summer.

Manchester United among six clubs fighting to sign Serie A ace: Reports

According to Fichajes, AS Roma star Tammy Abraham has drawn interest from six Premier League clubs ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window. The Serie A outfit are prepared to listen to offers in the region of £40 million.

Manchester United have expressed an interest in signing the 11-cap England star due to his affordable price tag.

Liverpool are also keen to add Abraham to their squad as a successor to Roberto Firmino. Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Aston Villa are also interested in launching a move for the Blues academy graduate.

So far, the 2021 UEFA Champions League winner has registered 36 goals and 12 assists in 102 games for Roma.

