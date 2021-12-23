“A very difficult game” - Pochettino says PSG will ‘come back stronger’ after 1-1 Lorient draw

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Mauricio Pochettino has urged his side to come back stronger following a disappointing 1-1 draw against FC Lorient.

Pochettino stated that the game against Lorient was bound to be a tricky affair as PSG had played nine games in four weeks. The 49-year-old tactician believes the result in the end was fair since both sides dominated one half each. Speaking after PSG's 1-1 draw against FC Lorient, Pochettino said:

"It was a very difficult game. We talked before the game about the fact that it would be difficult because of the fact that we played 9 games in 4 weeks which is always tough. I think overall it was a fair result. In the first half we didn’t play well but we deserved it in the second half."

Mauricio Pochettino backed the changes he was forced to make after the first-half. The PSG manager stated it was difficult to break Lorient down as they had found belief after taking the lead. Pochettino added:

"The changes? We tried to fix some problems because in the first half where we didn’t build up play well. We allowed Lorient to play the transitions from which they are very dangerous because they are very fast and they have very good players up front. We conceded and then the belief that they got made it more difficult to break the deep block they had."

Pochettino wants his side to come back even stronger following the winter break:

"Now it’s time to spend time with the family and I wish you all a Merry Christmas and a happy new year and of course to come back stronger."

FC Lorient came into the game after losing their previous seven league matches. Despite their opponents' poor form, PSG struggled to break down Lorient and needed an injury-time equalizer from Mauro Icardi to salvage a point. The game also saw Sergio Ramos receive a red card following a second bookable offense.

PSG haven't been at their dominant best in Ligue 1

Despite taking a comfortable lead at the top of the Ligue 1 standings, PSG haven't been at their dominant best this season. The Parisian giants have dropped points in three of their last four games. PSG have drawn against the likes of OGC Nice, Lens and the aforementioned FC Lorient in December.

Nonetheless, at the halfway point of the season, PSG have amassed 46 points from 19 games and are 13 points clear of second-placed OGC Nice.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Parimal