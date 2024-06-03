“A dream come true” - Kylian Mbappe shares heart-warming old photo dump including Cristiano Ronaldo after Real Madrid confirm transfer

Kylian Mbappe shared a few of his older pictures, including one with Cristiano Ronaldo after his free transfer to Real Madrid was confirmed on June 3. The France international will join the recent UEFA Champions League winners this summer ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Mbappe posted a photo dump on his social media platforms where he is seen wearing a Real Madrid jacket. This was during the time when Cristiano Ronaldo represented Los Blancos.

Kylian Mbappe expressed his excitement upon joining Real Madrid later this summer. The 25-year-old superstar called them his dream club and shared his eagerness to unite with the fans once he completes his move.

The former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star wrote the following on his social media:

"A dream come true. So happy and proud to join the club of my dream @realmadrid Nobody can understand how excited I am right now. Can’t wait to see you, Madridistas, and thanks for your unbelievable support. ¡Hala Madrid!"

Real Madrid officially announced the signing of Mbappe via a press release on their official website. According to the press note, the France captain will sign a five-year deal which will see him stay at the Santiago Bernabeu until the summer of 2029.

Kylian Mbappe is the latest superstar to join an already elite squad that recently lifted their 15th UEFA Champions League/European Cup on Saturday, June 1. Carlo Ancelotti's side secured a 2-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund in the final to end the season on a high.

Mbappe, meanwhile, will end his seven-season spell at PSG this summer. The forward played 308 games for the Parisian giants and contributed 256 goals and 108 assists across all competitions. He won six Ligue 1 titles and four French Cups during his time in the French capital and will leave as the club's record goalscorer.

Kylian Mbappe has always been inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo from young age

Kylian Mbappe has always had a soft spot for Cristiano Ronaldo during his younger years. There have been numerous evidences which have proved that Ronaldo was one of the players Mbappe looked up to during his initial years as a footballer.

According to The Sun, a young Mbappe had Cristiano Ronaldo's posters on his bedroom wall whilst he played for Real Madrid. However, he would later replace them with his own pictures.

Later in 2020, Kylian Mbappe posted a picture of himself with Cristiano Ronaldo following France's UEFA Nations League game with Portugal. He posted a couple of pictures on his social media platforms with the caption "Idol" with a crown and a goat emoji.

Kylian Mbappe is the third big-name forward to leave PSG in the past two summers. Both Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr. left the French giants last summer to join Inter Miami and Al-Hilal respectively.