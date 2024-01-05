"A dream that I am fulfilling" - Barcelona debutant Vitor Roque reacts after Las Palmas win

Barcelona attacker Vitor Roque made his much-awaited debut is his side's 2-1 La Liga win at Las Palmas on Thursday (January 4).

Roque, 18, who arrived from Athletico Paranaense, came on late as the visitors looked for a winner to keep themselves in the title race. They eventually did so through Ilkay Gundogan's penalty three minutes into stoppage time after Ferran Torres (55') had cancelled out Munir El Haddadi's 12th-minute opener.

Afterthe visitors' full-back Joao Cancelo went off with a likely knee injury, Las Palmas went in front and led at the break. Xavi's side, though, scored two unanswered goals in the second half to remain in the title race.

Roque, meanwhile, said that he fulfilled a dream with his Barca debut and was happy that it came in a winning cause, posting on Instagram (as translated from Portuguese):

"So happy for the victory and my debut, a dream that I'm fulfilling, we follow for more, glory be to God."

The win takes Barca three clear of fourth-placed Atletico Madrid (38), who lost 4-3 to Girona a day earlier. Real Madrid continue to lead at the top with 48 points from 19 games, ahead of Girona on goal difference.

"We are ready to fight for it" - Barcelona boss Xavi after Las Palmas win

Barcelona boss Xavier Hernandez

Barcelona manager Xavi has said that the fighting win at Las Palmas has kept his team in the title race.

The visitors nearly dropped two crucial points at the Gran Canaria Stadium before Gundogan found the late winner. Already 10 points behind Madrid and Girona before kickoff, the Blaugrana know that they have ground to make up as they seek a successful La Liga title defence.

Following the win at Las Palmas, Xavi sounded confident of doing so while admitting that they have had difficulties in closing out games (as per club website):

"We still have every chance of being in contention for the Liga title. We're the defending champions. We (are) very much still alive and ready to fight for it. We're finding every game hard to win, and they tend to be decided by the tiniest of details."

Barcelona will next be in action at Barbastro on Sunday (January 7) in their Copa del Rey opener.