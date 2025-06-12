"A very dynamic striker, good at exploiting space" - Fabio Capello asks Serie A giants to sign Manchester United star Rasmus Hojlund

Fabio Capello has urged Inter Milan to make a move for Manchester United forward Rasmus Hojlund amid speculations that the Dane could leave Old Trafford this summer. Hojlund joined the Red Devils from Atalanta in 2023 but has so far struggled to find his footing at the Premier League club.

Ad

In what was a forgettable season for Manchester United, Hojlund scored just 10 goals and provided four assists in 52 appearances across competitions. United have been in the transfer market in search of forwards and have just completed the signing of Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Amid his uncertain future at United, Hojlund has been linked with a move to Inter. Capello believes the Nerazzurri should prioritize the signature of the Dane over Parma forward Ange-Yoan Boanny. The former Italian manager wrote in his column for La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Football Italia):

Ad

Trending

“I’ve read a few names, from Hojlund to Bonny. I’m a fan of the former even if he hasn’t exactly shone at Manchester United. However, the Dane is a very dynamic striker, good at exploiting space. Even though he was very young, he impressed me at Atalanta. Bonny is a different kind of striker, more involved in the build-up play, but probably less ready. Shall I say it? He would be a riskier choice.”

Ad

Rasmus Hojlund’s current contract with United will expire in 2028, and his current market value is €35 million, as per Transfermarkt.

Manchester United yet to decide on Rasmus Hojlund’s future – Reports

Manchester United are reportedly still undecided on Rasmus Hojlund’s future despite being in the transfer market in search of forwards. The player’s representatives met with United’s hierarchy last week regarding the future of the Danish forward.

Ad

The Red Devils have reportedly received a barrage of calls from a plethora of clubs, including Inter Milan, who have been keeping tabs on his developments. According to ESPN, United are not “ruling anything out,” including keeping him as part of the squad or sending him on a season-long loan. It is believed that Hojlund's future at Old Trafford will be dependent on whether United signs another striker before next season.

Ad

Meanwhile, Hojlund himself has spoken about his future. He expects to remain at the club, believing he still has a valid contract. He said during the international duty with Denmark:

"I have a contract [until 2028], so I expect to play for Manchester United [next season]. I'm looking forward to going on a summer vacation, and then I'm fully dedicated to the project that's underway. I know I can't get much out of reading things. I know what the facts are, and that is that I have a contract with Manchester United. I expect to play there, so I'm just getting ready for some summer vacation and then hopefully a good pre-season."

After confirming the signing of Cunha, United’s priority is to finalize a deal for Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ezekiel Olamide Ezekiel is a European football journalist who covers breaking news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in Accounting and has a work experience of around 3 years, having previously worked at the likes of Opera News Hub and Extratime Talk. He is a proponent of factual accuracy, meticulous research, verification of sources and journalistic ethics and standards.



An ardent Chelsea fan, Ezekiel's journey as a football fan began in his childhood, witnessing Ronaldinho dazzle with his skills. His interest in the beautiful game deepened after Nigeria were knocked out of the 2010 FIFA World Cup; he was impressed with the Super Eagles' fighting spirit in their 2-2 Group B draw against South Korea. Some other World Cup matches which have left a deep impact on him were Belgium's incredible comeback against Japan in the round of 16 of the 2018 version and the 2022 final.



Lionel Messi is the one true GOAT for Ezekiel and he also follows the Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League owing to him and Cristiano Ronaldo. When not writing, he spends his free time deepening his SEO knowledge and watching skits. Know More