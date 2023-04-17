"A fabulous ball-winner" – Tony Cascarino urges Liverpool to launch audacious move for Manchester City man as Jude Bellingham alternative

Former Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino has urged Liverpool to rope in Manchester City star Kalvin Phillips as a Jude Bellingham alternative.

The Merseyside outfit were viewed as one of the favorites to lure Bellingham away from Borussia Dortmund ahead of Real Madrid and Manchester City this summer. However, they have decided to cool their interest due to his price tag of over £100 million, as per The Times.

With the Reds aiming to revamp their midfield with multiple signings, a number of players have emerged as summer targets. Mason Mount, Conor Gallagher, Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Joao Palhinha and Nicolo Barella have all been linked with them of late.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Cascarino shared his thoughts on Liverpool's pursuit of Bellingham, highlighting their financial woes. He said:

"I love Jude Bellingham, I think he's a fantastic player, but I don't think he's necessary for Liverpool at the moment. He is a fabulous talent and every club in Europe would want him, and the Reds aren't in that ballpark right now. But I don't think he's necessary for them."

Naming Phillips as a potential target for the Reds, Cascarino added:

"I think there are more important types of players who need to come in before that luxury. The most important thing is to sign two players who can play, but their main job is to win the ball back – a bit like the Jordan Henderson type. I like Kalvin Phillips, he's not been used at Manchester City. I think Phillips is a fabulous ball-winner – we saw him enough at Leeds to know that."

Phillips, 27, has failed to cement his spot at the Etihad Stadium since arriving from Leeds United in a deal worth up to £45 million last summer. He has started just two of his 15 appearances across all competitions this campaign, racking up just 390 minutes of first-team action.

Mark Lawrenson offers his prediction for Liverpool's upcoming PL clash

In his recent column for Paddy Power, Liverpool great Mark Lawrenson predicted a 2-1 victory for his former team in their Premier League clash at Leeds United on Monday (April 17). He wrote:

"I'm going to this one and I'm looking forward to it. I love watching Leeds because they're mad. Liverpool were still all over the place defensively last week but it was a little bit of the old team in the last 20 minutes against Arsenal and the crowd pulled them along with them."

The Reds are currently eighth in the 2022-23 Premier League table, with 44 points from 29 games – 12 points off a top-four place.

