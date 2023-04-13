"A farce" - Billionaire withdraws bid to buy Manchester United, accuses Glazers of lacking respect 

Finnish entrepreneur Thomas Zilliacus has withdrawn his offer to buy Manchester United after the club’s owners, the Glazers, decided to commence a third round of bidding.

Qatari banking titan Sheikh Jassim, Ineos owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Zilliacus emerged as the three public bidders for United, who took part in the second round of bidding. In March, Zilliacus announced that he would look to purchase half the club, leaving the other half for the fans. He wanted fans to be a part of the club’s decision-making in the post-Glazers era.

The Finnish business tycoon was looking forward to taking charge of the Red Devils before the Glazers decided to go into a third round of bidding. On Twitter, Zilliacus accused the owners of showing disrespect to the club and publicly retracted his interest.

BBC Sport



After current owners the Glazer family decided to go to a third round of bidding, the Finnish entrepreneur removed his interest, labelling the process a "farce."

He wrote (via BBC):

“The delays will make it very difficult for any new owner to build a winning team for next season. The bidding is turning into a farce, with Glazers giving no respect to the club.

“Jim Ratcliffe, Sheik Jassim and myself all were ready to negotiate a deal to buy United. Instead Glazers chose to start a new round. I will not participate in a farce set up to maximise the profit for the sellers at the expense of Manchester United.”

According to the Daily Mail, those still interested in purchasing the club have been told that there are two deadlines. The first one is in the middle of the third week of April and is to do with due diligence. The second is on April 28, the last day to submit a bid for the club.

The Glazers purchased Manchester United for £790 million in 2005. They reportedly want between £5-6 billion for the club.

Marcel Sabitzer comments on his Manchester United future

Manchester United midfielder Marcel Sabitzer, who's on loan from Bayern Munich, has said that he will evaluate his future at United after the end of the season. He also added that the Red Devils have not yet expressed their desire to make his transfer permanent.

Fabrizio Romano



"Until then, I want to give everything here — then in the summer, the whole situation will be evaluated". Marcel Sabitzer: "Man United made it clear that my loan was project until the summer, then we'll see", told Bild

Speaking to BILD, he said (via Fabrizio Romano):

“Man United made it clear that my loan project was until the summer, then we'll see. Until then, I want to give everything here — then in the summer, the whole situation will be evaluated”.

According to Football Insider, Erik ten Hag admires the Austrian’s professionalism and work ethic and has asked the club to sign him permanently this summer. Bayern Munich could reportedly let the player leave for £25–30 million.

Sabitzer has played 12 games for Manchester United across competitions arriving on January 31, scoring a goal and claiming an assist.

