"A feasible scenario" - Alejandro Moreno believes Lionel Messi will retire if Argentina win 2022 FIFA World Cup

Former Venezuela international Alejandro Moreno has admitted that he will not be surprised if Lionel Messi retires after winning the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The footballer-turned-pundit believes that walking off after winning the most prestigious trophy on offer would be a “realistic scenario” for the Argentina international.

Following La Albiceleste’s 3-0 World Cup qualifying win over Venezuela on Friday, Messi was asked to comment on his future. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar answered cryptically, stating that he would “reassess many things” after the World Cup in Qatar (via ESPN).

ESPN FC @ESPNFC We could be about to witness Messi's last World Cup 🥺 We could be about to witness Messi's last World Cup 🥺 https://t.co/fZzS804LQK

When asked to comment on Messi’s post-match interview, Moreno opined that it would make sense for him to retire after winning the World Cup with Argentina.

On Sunday’s ESPN show, the 42-year-old said:

“For him to walk off, if the scenario included Argentina winning the World Cup in Qatar, absolutely I think that's a feasible scenario and I think it's a realistic scenario for Lionel Messi.”

“What other way would you want to walk out of the game if it is not by winning the World Cup? I don't know if they are going to win it and that's where the reassessing comes in.”

Moreno also claimed that the former Barcelona man is in search of happiness, something he is lacking at PSG. He explained:

“I think the reassessing will come in both fronts for Lionel Messi, both with Argentina and certainly what he does in club football as well. I think he wants to find some joy and happiness somewhere and he's not finding that right now at PSG.”

Messi produced a stellar display against Venezuela on Friday night. Not only did he score a beautiful goal, but he also created plenty of chances for his teammates and completed the most dribbles (8).

Argentina will take on Ecuador in their final World Cup qualifier on Tuesday night.

PSG’s Lionel Messi seems like a different beast in Argentina’s colors

Since joining PSG as a free agent, Lionel Messi has struggled to put his best foot forward. He has only scored twice in 18 Ligue 1 games and was markedly poor in PSG’s Champions League exit to Real Madrid.

For Argentina, however, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner remains as brilliant as ever.

Sara 🦋 @SaraFCBi The Argentina fans singing and chanting for Leo Messi at the La Bombonera The Argentina fans singing and chanting for Leo Messi at the La Bombonera 🇦🇷🐐 https://t.co/z8iYFOVc5D

Leading the attack, the 34-year-old regularly pops up in dangerous areas, links up with his teammates, and scores crucial goals. His employers in France might have to work extra hard to make him feel settled in the capital. Until they do, they might not get to see him at his devastating best.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh