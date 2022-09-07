"A figment of the media’s imagination" - Chelsea told to steer clear of ex-Premier League manager as Thomas Tuchel's replacement 

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan has warned Chelsea against appointing Mauricio Pochettino as Thomas Tuchel's successor.

Tuchel was sacked by the Blues on September 7 following a 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in the UEFA Champions League.

The German tactician had overseen his 100th match in charge before he was dismissed.

Attention has now turned to who is successor will be with names such as Pochettino, Graham Potter and Zinedine Zidane in the mix.

However, Jordan has advised the Stamford Bridge outfit not to target former Tottenham Hotspur manager Pochettino, claiming him to be a figment of the media's imagination.

Jordan told talkSPORT:

"I think if you look at his [Tuchel’s] record at PSG and Dortmund, it’s far more compelling than Pochettino."

He continued,

"Look at the comparison of the results he got at PSG in terms of getting them to a Champions League final, they lost. He won two doubles in France, Pochettino got in the door and did nothing but complain and agitate and index himself to jobs."

Pochettino was sacked by PSG this summer despite having led the Parisians to the Ligue 1 title.

Much of the Argentine's plaudits as a manager came during his time at Spurs and Jordan alludes to this:

"Pochettino is a figment of the media’s imagination. He did a lot of good work at Tottenham with a very good group of players that had an opportunity to be far more successful."

Pochettino led Tottenham to the Champions League final back in 2019 but his side were defeated 2-0 by Liverpool.

The Argentinian also nearly secured a first Premier League title for Spurs in 2015 but his side came up short to surprise winners Leicester City.

Jordan touches on these failures:

"They choked in the Champions League final, they choked in the Premier League. I’m not a Pochettino admirer, I think he’s a good manager but if you want to be an elite football club Pochettino is not your answer.”

Chelsea want a long-term manager

Pochettino may not be the right fit for Chelsea

According to journalist Matt Law, Chelsea are eyeing a long-term replacement for Tuchel.

They want a coach who will bring stability to the side and will be in the role for years to come.

It remains to be seen if Pochettino fits that criteria given that the Argentine has been sacked by his last two clubs.

The Argentine's work at Spurs was admirable as he transformed them into a top European contender.

His lack of trophy success, particularly in England, may be somewhat offputting for Chelsea.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Matthew Guyett