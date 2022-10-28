"A five-year-old could do that" - Ray Parlour slams Manchester United star for 'laughable' antics during 3-0 win over Sheriff

Manchester United attacker Antony has been criticized by many following his showboating during the 3-0 victory over Sheriff in the Europa League on Thursday, October 27.

Former Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlour has joined other footballing figures in hitting out at the Brazilian for his antics, which he described as 'laughable'.

Antony started on the right flank for Manchester United against Sheriff at Old Trafford. The Brazilian attempted to wow the home fans with a piece of skill before overhitting a pass that went out of play.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Antony pulled out his spin vs. Sheriff Antony pulled out his spin vs. Sheriff 😅 https://t.co/KIK6s7eaoV

The attacker's piece of skill didn't sit well with many, who accused him of showboating. When asked about his opinion concerning the Manchester United attacker's antics, Arsenal legend Ray Parlour couldn't hide his displeasure.

"He doesn’t need to do that does he? If you’re under pressure and you do something like that to get you out of a situation, fantastic.

"You want to see great skill at a football match, you want to see someone [do something that makes you say], ‘unbelievable, how did he do that?’ But there’s certain types of games where you want to see that," the Englishman told talkSPORT (via Metro).

He continued:

"When there’s no one around you, what’s the point in going around twice and then kicking it out of play? That’s laughable. A five-year-old could do that.

"He’ll [Ten Hag] soon have to say, ‘keep it simple’. Be effective, as Ten Hag says, run in behind, get in those pockets, I want to see you do something, I don’t want to see you doing that."

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag's comments on Antony's skill

Antony in action for Manchester United versus Sheriff yesterday.

Asked whether he liked the Brazilian's skill after the game, Erik Ten Hag said that he has no problems with it as long as it's 'functional'.

"I don’t have a problem with that as long as it’s functional," the tactician said. "So from him I demand more: more runs in behind, more often in the box, more tempo dribbles especially and more playing in the pocket.

"So we demand more dominance in this game and when, now and then, there is a trick like that it is nice as long as it’s functional, you’re not losing the ball and it’s attracting players, then it’s okay. But if it’s a trick for the sake of a trick, then I will correct him."

