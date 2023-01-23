"A flying machine" - Mykhaylo Mudryk compared to Chelsea legend after exciting cameo against Liverpool

Football pundit and former Rangers manager Ally McCoist has lauded new Chelsea signing Mykhaylo Mudryk for his performance against Liverpool. McCoist even stated that the young forward was quicker than Blues legend Eden Hazard.

The Ukrainian was one of the few bright spots in a largely dour Premier League game that ended 0-0 at Anfield on Saturday, January 21. Mudryk came off the bench for teenager Lewis Hall in the 55th minute and instantly improved his side's attack.

Speaking on "talkSPORT Breakfast" on Monday (January 23), McCoist said (as quoted by the Express):

"I'm having him. He looks the real deal. I'll tell you what he is, he's a lot quicker than Hazard. He is a flying machine. He was on for two minutes and James Milner was chasing him like me at the six-a-side at this moment in time."

Hazard was also known for his acceleration and dribbling ability during his seven-year stint at Stamford Bridge between 2012 and 2019. The Belgian recorded 110 goals and 92 assists in 352 appearances for the Blues, winning six major titles.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT



“James Milner was chasing him like me at 6aside! What a cameo. I’m having him.”



Ally McCoist was very impressed with “He looks the real deal!”“James Milner was chasing him like me at 6aside! What a cameo. I’m having him.”Ally McCoist was very impressed with #CFC new boy Mykhailo Mudryk’s debut. “He looks the real deal!” 🙌“James Milner was chasing him like me at 6aside! What a cameo. I’m having him.”🔵 Ally McCoist was very impressed with #CFC new boy Mykhailo Mudryk’s debut. https://t.co/SQFGdnmQnB

The former Scotland international also referenced an incident that took place 10 minutes after Mudryk came on for Chelsea. His burst of pace saw him beat James Milner, deployed at right-back, and the veteran was forced to foul him, receiving a yellow card for his troubles.

McCoist said:

"What a turn of pace it was and James was just a little bit late with the tackle, got a yellow card. But no, what a cameo for a start, I thought he probably should have won the game actually to tell you the truth."

He added about the overall match:

"I enjoyed that second half, first half wasn't great and was devoid of any real quality, but I enjoyed the second half. I thought Chelsea played well and could have won the game.

"Liverpool still searching for it, [Darwin] Nunez came on, but they look as though they're just searching for a little bit of form, somebody to trigger them to get them going. But no, Mudryk certainly excited the Chelsea fans."

Mykhaylo Mudryk certainly troubled Liverpool during his cameo for Chelsea

Mykhaylo Mudryk enjoyed an encouraging debut for Chelsea during their clash against Liverpool.

He had 28 touches and completed 13 of his 14 passes, while also getting into good positions and recording one shot, which was off target. Mudryk also made three tackles, completed two dribbles - no other Blues player recorded more than one - and won six of his eight ground duels.

CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo



How would you rate his performance against Liverpool? 35 minutes was enough for Mykhailo Mudryk to shine in his Chelsea debut.How would you rate his performance against Liverpool? 35 minutes was enough for Mykhailo Mudryk to shine in his Chelsea debut. 💫 How would you rate his performance against Liverpool? 👀 https://t.co/3WsCp8PEUt

His Premier League bow was certainly impressive in the eyes of many. Fans of the club will be eager to see more from the Ukrainian going forward as they look to rescue a withering fight for a top-four finish in the league.

The draw against Liverpool left Chelsea 10th in the standings with 29 points from 20 matches. They are still 10 behind fourth-placed Manchester United, who lost 3-2 to Arsenal on Sunday.

