"A football professional should shut his mouth" - When Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp slammed Tottenham superstar for 'public whining'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is set to reacquaint himself with Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Ivan Perisic in th Premier League on Sunday (November 6).

Klopp, who served as Borussia Dortmund manager between 2008 and 2015, lured Perisic away from Club Brugge for €5 million in the summer of 2011. Despite a domestic double in his debut season in Germany, the Croatian accused the former Mainz boss of favouritism.

During an interview with NovaTV in 2012, Perisic vented his frustration at the lack of minutes at Signal Iduna Park. He also hit out at Klopp, saying (via Liverpool Echo):

"I cannot be pleased with my situation at the club. I don't get a lot of time on the pitch, very much like last year. The atmosphere in the team is perfect, but it is as if he (Klopp) has something against me. He has three to four players with whom he discusses things, shares his opinions and his thoughts. The rest of us are pros, doing their job."

Responding to the inflaming comments, Klopp told reporters:

"I heard a few statements, and it's nothing dramatic. I already know Perisic is not happy; it would be strange if he was. That is a fact and perfectly normal. It's not the first time this has happened, and that's normal. But the timing of the statement is not okay."

Klopp slammed Perisic, who scored 12 goals for BVB, for expressing his feelings in public, slamming that as childish. He said:

"A professional footballer is unhappy when he is not playing. But if he shuts his mouth afterwards, his chances are good; it will get better. Public whining belongs to kindergarten, not to the world of adults. You shouldn't do that."

Klopp, who has been Liverpool manager since 2015, continued:

"If he doesn't play, a football professional should shut his mouth, work hard and make the coach select him – not complain about it to the reporters. If he then keeps his mouth shut, it is better for him at the end. Complaining in public is childish."

After falling out with his manager, Perisic was shipped off to Wolfburg for €8 million in the winter of 2013. Since then, he has had a successful career with stints at clubs like Inter Milan and Bayern Munich.

Perisic, who joined Spurs on a free transfer earlier this summer, has laid out seven assists in 18 games across competitions this season.

Paul Merson predicts outcome of upcoming Liverpool-Tottenham Hotspur clash

In his column for Sportskeeda, former Arsenal forward Paul Merson predicted a 2-1 win for Liverpool against Antonio Conte's side at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday. He wrote:

"With Son, Kulusevski, and Richarlison injured, Harry Kane will be isolated up front. I've watched Tottenham a lot this season, and I don't think Kane can do it on his own. Liverpool like their Premier League away games against Tottenham, and they will back themselves to win."

The Reds have a healthy head-to-head record against Tottenham, registering 14 wins, six draws and a loss in their last 21 meetings.

